Team finished sixth, senior Ryan Houseman finished at No. 14
The Forest Lake Rangers boys cross country team finished in sixth place out of 13 teams Friday, Sept. 10, at the 2022 Anoka Steve Hoag Invitational. Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said he was “encouraged” to see how the meet went and how his team performed.
“It was good, we had a lot of guys that ran their season best and some all-time personal bests,” Richardson said. “So there were some pretty big drops from just from one week to the other, which I think hopefully is going to be the case throughout the years that we just keep getting better each week.”
Richardson has already seen improvement through the first two meets, including the runners learning how to better run the races.
“Our theme of the season, what we talk about at practice and before every race, is just to be tough,” Richardson said. “Everything that we’re talking about racing wise is you got to make sure that you’re racing tough because running is supposed to be hard. So trying to find the way where you get to kind of embrace the pain.”
Richardson hopes that the trends he’s seeing will continue moving forward, as the progression was better between the first race at St. Olaf to this last Anoka meet.
Senior Ryan Houseman finished at No. 14 for the Rangers with a time of 17:39.2.
“The goal is hopefully to get him to state for sure this year, and each race kind of is going to be building blocks going forward,” Richardson said. “So I thought he had a really nice drop from where he was at St. Olaf compared to where he was last [race], and I know he’s just going to keep getting better.”
Senior Cooper Larson also ran well, finishing No. 38 with a time of 18:41.10.
As for the younger runners, sophomores Grady Mikayla and Caleb Saari and freshman Sam McCafferty and Blake Tembreull are a few of the younger guys who are displaying potential right now.
“Not super surprising, but I like where our younger guys are at,” Richardson said. “So that’s definitely encouraging for this year, but also obviously for the future too, knowing that we have some underclassmen that are stepping up and running well.”
The next scheduled race is a varsity invitational Friday, Sept. 16, at Majestic Oaks Golf Club.
