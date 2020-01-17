Josie Bothun, the Forest Lake boys hockey team’s “girl in goal,” has pulled off two shutouts since switching to the boys game last season, but although she allowed a single goal in the Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Stillwater on Jan. 11, her performance must rank in the same tier as her previous goalless showings.
Bothun faced an endless onslaught from the Pony skaters, to the tune of 42 shots across three periods plus overtime. Only one of those attempts got through, giving Bothun a final total of 41 saves – something of a heroic performance on a day designated in honor of military heroes; for reference, that is more saves than counterpart Ally Goehner needed to make across three shutout games for the girls team.
Military Appreciation
The Ranger boys joined in a tradition, initiated by the girls team last season, of honoring the military through a special fundraiser game. As with the two prior girls fundraisers (the girls held their 2019-20 edition last month), the team wore special patriotic jerseys that were auctioned off to raise funds for the United Heroes League, a charity that provides sports equipment, camps and other related opportunities to military families.
The boys military jersey used a somewhat more stylized look than the one worn by the girls last month – white stars in a red field, with the stripes alternating between black and a light camouflage design.
Game action
The Rangers have enjoyed a good run so far this season, but so has Stillwater, and from the drop of the puck, it was clear that the Ponies were eager to play the aggressors’ role.
The Ponies pelted Bothun’s goal with a consistent 11 shots in each of the three regulation periods. The Rangers, meanwhile, only put four shots on target at the other end in the first period.
The Rangers earned some relief via three power plays in the second period, which helped them even the offensive output a bit. On their second advantage sequence, two Rangers beat the Pony goaltender but saw their shots ping off the post, and a third near-miss slid just wide.
The third power play proved lucrative, though, when Hunter Johnson passed to Cole Carpenter, who scored a close-range goal. Appropriately, given everything else she did, Bothun was credited with the second assist on the goal.
The Ponies evened the game early in the third period through Joe Stengl, but could not beat Bothun a second time. The Rangers got off two quick attacks in the overtime frame, but then the Ponies took over again, forcing Bothun to make nine more saves to preserve the tie.
The Ponies outshot the Rangers by 25, but had to settle for a share of the points spoils. With the draw, the teams remained level at 13 points in the Suburban East Conference table, trailing only Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake, which both have 16 points.
Other action
The Rangers got one of every kind of result last week, adding to their draw a win over St. Francis (4-1 on Jan. 7) and a loss to Cretin (4-2 on Jan. 9). The goals against the Saints were scored by Jordan Oberholtzer (2), Johnson and Evan Dzurik. Bothun was good for 20 saves on 21 shots. In the loss to Cretin, Kyle Blanchard and Gavin Middendorf scored a goal each, while goaltender Josh Soukkala stood up to 26 of the Raiders’ 30 efforts.
The Rangers (7-4-3 overall) face two road dates this week, at Roseville on Thursday and at Mounds View on Saturday, both beginning at 7:30 p.m.
They will be back home next Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. against Duluth East.
