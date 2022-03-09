Sophomore wins title at first-ever MSHSL state meet
Forest Lake’s Aspen Blasko took part in history on Saturday, March 5.
The sophomore also made history as she participated in the girls state wrestling tournament, the first sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. Blasko will go into the record books as the second girl to ever win a state title thanks to her pin of Olivia Sackor of Fridley in the 107-pound championship bout.
Blasko said there was one big difference between the MSHSL state tournament, which took place at the Xcel Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 5, and the event in previous years, which was sponsored by the state coaches’ association.
“There were a lot of people in the stands here, and I’m not used to that,” Blasko said. “But I told myself there were three other mats with great wrestlers, so not everyone is watching me.
“I see this as a tournament with a bigger stage – and with boys next to us. Other than that, it’s the same tournament with the same wrestlers and coaches. But there were more people here, so I focused on wrestling my best.”
This marks the third time Blasko has won a girls state wrestling title. But before this season, that meet was sponsored by the state’s wrestling coaches, not the MSHSL, making Saturday’s meet one of the history books.
But the sophomore was not nearly as nervous as she was the first time she wrestled in a state meet.
“I threw up the first time I wrestled at state,” Blasko said. “Here? I didn’t even throw up once.”
Blasko claimed her championship berth in dominating fashion, getting a takedown and a near-fall in the first minute of her semifinal match against Isabelle Townley of Owatonna. She earned three more back points before collecting her pin just as the period ended.
That set up her championship bout with Sackor. As the introductions of the wrestlers on all four mats began, Blasko started pacing the mat, a frown furrowing her face.
“Before the match, I think about being a really mean person, and that works,” she said. “I’m not a mean person. But I flipped the switch and tried to look really mean before the match, then do what I normally do.”
When the match began, it seemed as if Blasko flipped another switch. Her aggressiveness forced the refs to issue stalling warnings to Sackor early, and Blasko turned another takedown and more back points into an 7-0 lead after the first period.
Blasko was in the down position to start the second, but she quickly claimed a reversal, then turned Sackor and nailed the pin at 3:17.
Anger normally is not the emotion Blasko associates with wrestling.
“I’m a nervous wreck every time I think about wrestling,” she said. “I knew I could do it, so I tried to keep my composure. But I know I train really, really hard, and if they catch me it’s because they caught me. They’re not going to beat me because they outwork me.”
Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier sat in Blasko’s corner along with Aspen’s father Chris; Kunshier and Chris Blasko both graduated from Forest Lake in 1998. After the match, Kunshier said Aspen’s title was a tribute to her hard work.
“She puts in a ton of time – she’s wrestling six or seven times a week chasing her goals,” Kunshier said. “She deserves all the accolades she receives.
“What she did here is historic. She’s the first-ever girls state champ in wrestling at Forest Lake, and she’s the second girls champ in Minnesota high school girls wrestling history.”
Only the fact that Simley’s Charli Raymond won the 100-pound girls title in the match prior to Blasko’s kept the night from being perfect.
“I wish I could have wrestled at 100, so I could have earned a lot of the ‘firsts’ that Charli did,” Blasko admitted. “But I’m still happy for the way this went. All I can think about is all of the coaches and training partners that I’ve worked with to get here, and all the work that went into it. ...It’s all worth it.”
It also was worth it for Cambridge-Isanti wrestling coach Neil Jennissen, who was one of the coaches who spearheaded the move to add girls wrestling to the MSHSL’s roster of sports.
“Girls wrestling is going to continue to grow – I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t,” Jennissen said. “And it will help boys wrestling grow, too.”
