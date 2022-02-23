Andover grad was assistant at college and high school levels
Forest Lake has named Brad Beeskow as its new football coach, and it will not be hard to remember his new team’s motto: Work.
Beeskow, who most recently was the offensive coordinator at Academy of Holy Angels, said hard work must be the hallmark of his new program.
“Work is our thing. That’s the one thing we can control, whether it’s the staff or players or administration,” he said. “We can control how hard we work on the field or the weight room or the classroom. And we can work on our relationships.
“We want to outwork people, because our level of work is going to determine our level of success.”
Beeskow, who graduated from Andover High School in 2010 – and played in the section playoffs against the Rangers – has not been afraid to work during his football career, whether it was as a high school player, college player or coach at the college and high school levels.
Beeskow’s football background
Beeskow first learned about Forest Lake football during his playing days at Andover. And those early lessons favored his Huskies.
Beeskow ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns to lead Andover to a 38-37 victory over the Rangers in a Class 5A Section 7 quarterfinal contest on Oct. 27, 2008. The year before, Beeskow and the Huskies beat the Rangers 20-7 on the way to the first of the school’s three state playoff appearances.
“Being from Andover, I grew up in the area – and I had a good game against Forest Lake,” Beeskow said when asked what he knew about the program before taking the job. “I know they have good participation numbers now, and that’s something we would like to continue. And I know Forest Lake has great new facilities.”
After graduating from Andover, Beeskow redshirted at St. Cloud State for one season, then transferred to Wisconsin-River Falls. He lettered four times as a running back and slot receiver for the Falcons, running for roughly 500 yards while catching 51 passes to gain more than 300 receiving yards in his career.
After graduating from River Falls in 2015, he spent two seasons at Augsburg University as an offensive graduate assistant while working on his master’s degree, then spent two more seasons as the receivers coach.
“Being a college coach taught me so much, because there are so many things that go into the job, including recruiting and working with players,” Beeskow said. “I learned a ton about relationships, and about how you need to connect with players. And that’s connecting with players on your team, and connecting with players you are recruiting.”
He considers himself a “relatable guy,” which he attributes to his time at Augsburg.
Beeskow then spent three seasons as an assistant at Holy Angels, the first as co-offensive coordinator and the last two as the lone offensive coordinator. The Stars earned berths in the Class 4A state tournament in each of the last two seasons and had an 8-3 overall record this past fall.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t shout out coach Jim Gunderson at Holy Angels, because one of the main things he taught me was what it means to be a ‘complimentary’ football team,” Beeskow said. “You want an offense, defense and special teams that strive to be great, but you have to do all three together.”
Beeskow’s coaching philosophy
When Beeskow met the players on the Forest Lake football for the first time, he tried to emphasize one point.
“The No. 1 thing, when we talk about our style of play, is what we are doing at the line of scrimmage,” he said. “I talked to the kids about this when I first met them. We want to move the line of scrimmage forward on offense and back on defense.
He says it will be “a physical brand of football, but we’re also going to try to scheme kids into being successful, and make it exciting and creative.”
Beeskow said he already has ideas for schemes and techniques, but knows that those ideas must be tailored to the players he is leading.
“At Augsburg we created our schemes based on the players we had, and I think that’s something you have to do no matter where you go,” he said. “I’m excited about that, and I’m excited about connecting with players to help put them in situations where they can be successful.”
Beeskow is not deterred by the recent struggles of the Forest Lake program.
“I don’t know the ins and outs; all I see are the results,” he said. “The [participation] numbers are pretty good, so we’re going to focus on what we can do to turn this around. My goal is to bring energy and excitement to the program.
“We can talk about X’s and O’s until we’re blue in the face, but we still have to get the kids to do it. And that comes from energy and excitement. We want the focus on doing the work to make the kids successful. I think there’s a lot of potential there; we want to instill the confidence in the kids to help them be successful.”
Beeskow said he will not tie the development of the program to a specific timetable.
“I know we have a tough schedule, and we’re in Class 6A, which will be a challenge,” he said. “But I think we can overcome those challenges. We have the kids to do that, and I want to put together the coaching staff to help those kids do that.”
Beeskow’s first days with the Rangers
Beeskow said he has been busy since taking over the Rangers football program on Friday, Feb. 11.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a week, but it has been fun,” he said. “The first thing I wanted to do was meet the kids, which was very exciting. I wanted them to know who I was.
“Now the next steps involve getting the staff together, because I want to bring the best possible people in front of these kids. Then we’ll get ready for the season.”
Beeskow also is working to create social media accounts for the team on both Twitter and Instagram, using the tag FLRangerFB.
For Beeskow, the goals for the program are more process-focused than results-focused.
“We don’t talk about winning a section championship or going to state,” Beeskow said. “The goals are about how I can improve today, whether it’s getting stronger in the weight room or faster or more athletic, and how that will translate to success on the field.”
But no matter how long it may take to reach his goals, the new coach said he is excited to begin the process.
“I know we have good kids, and a good community surrounding these kids,” he said.
