A flat performance at the plate and mistakes in the field proved too much to overcome for the Rangers in a 7-1 nonconference softball loss to sixth-ranked Centennial on Monday, May 9, at Forest Lake High School.
The fourth-ranked Rangers (10-2 SEC, 10-3) finished with just one hit against Centennial freshman pitcher Riley O’Connell, who walked five and struck out six in the complete game.
O’Connell also drove a solo homer in the second inning to provide an early lead. Forest Lake answered with a run in the bottom of the third when Madison Larrabee was hit by a pitch and stole second and third before scoring on an errant throw while swiping third.
The Cougars (10-2) struck for three runs in the fifth and added three more in the sixth to pull away. Five of Centennial’s seven runs were unearned.
Avery Mueliner started allowed three hits in five innings. She did not allow an earned run and finished with four strikeouts. Hannah Tong pitched the last two innings and struck out seven, but allowed six hits and a walk. Only two of the runs charged to her were earned.
“We had some throwing errors,” Rangers coach Sean Hall said. “It’s the first game I felt like the defense didn’t play as well as they could have. Both our hitting and our defense has to get better if we want to get to where we want to go.”
The Rangers have mustered just two runs combined in its three losses this season, compared to 106 in their 10 victories — an average of 10.6 per game.
“We’re just trying to find our identity,” Hall said. “We have to improve against the stronger pitching. We do great against good to average pitching, but we’re just not getting it done against the top level pitching.”
After losing at Stillwater for just the second time in Suburban East Conference play on May 2, the Rangers responded with a 3-2 victory at home against Park on Wednesday, May 4, and followed with an 8-3 win at Woodbury on Friday, May 6.
The Park game was right throughout, with Mueliner allowing just two hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts in seven innings. Both of the two runs she allowed were unearned.
“It was a great back-and-forth game that could have gone either way,” Hall said.
With the game tied at 2-all, the Rangers loaded the bases and pushed across the game-winner on a one-out grounder to second. Ruby LaMere led off the inning with a bunt single. Aryn Blumental walked and Madison Larrabee reached on a bunt to fill the bases, setting the stage for Grace Frechette’s RBI ground-out.
Bethany Weiss drove in the first run of the game for Forest Lake, scoring Sierra Moore after she singled to lead off the game and stole second base. The Rangers extended the lead to 2-0 in the third after Frechette doubled and eventually scored on a Cierra Moore ground-out.
The Wolfpack (6-4, 6-4) pulled even with two runs in the top of the fourth.
Mary Landherr delivered RBI singles in the third and fourth innings to help propel Forest Lake to the victory over Woodbury. Ruby LaMere also drove in two runs for the Rangers, who finished with eight hits in all.
Forest Lake applied pressure while scoring in each of the first four innings, starting with two in the first and pushing the lead to 3-0 after two innings. The Rangers added three more runs in the third and tacked on two more in the fourth.
“We just started by scoring in every inning,” Hall said.
The Rangers also finished with four stolen bases.
