Team heads into section play with two-game winning streak
While Forest Lake baseball finished their regular season this week with a 6-14 record, the team significantly improved as the season progressed. The Rangers went 3-3 in their past six games, including a 2-0 win on senior night against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, May 26.
Senior pitcher Gage Lund had four strikeouts, a 75% strike rate, and allowed just a single hit in the five innings he pitched.
In all, the Rangers had a single fielding error, allowed just two hits and made the necessary defensive plays in the critical moments of the game. Forest Lake coach Kale Henry said pitching and defense were the two major reasons behind the shutout win.
“It’s our mantra and an old cliche, but it’s the recipe for winning baseball games,” Henry said.
Despite suffering five strikeouts, the Rangers weren’t shy offensively, either. Forest Lake had six hits and took advantage of the Wildcats offensively with smart decisions throughout the game.
Senior Dylan LaCasse had an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first inning that gave the Rangers an early 1-0 lead after getting hits from Lund and senior Zach Rau earlier in the inning. Forest Lake received two hits in the fourth inning from seniors Lucas Houle and Jacob Henry, which led to a two-run lead for the Rangers when Houle stole home.
Sophomore Nolan Dumonceaux and senior Nick Ely both had a hit, too.
The Rangers had a solid performance in its final regular season game, capping off senior night with the seniors leading the team to victory.
“It’s a great memory for our seniors,” Henry said. “It was a great atmosphere at the park, and we’re heading into sections on a winning streak and trending in the right direction.”
The Rangers will continue to hone their skills as they enter the section playoffs on a two-game winning streak.
“We just need to keep working on refining the little things and continue to play with the heart and passion everyone saw tonight,” Henry said.
Forest Lake was scheduled to play against Anoka in its first section game on Wednesday, June 1, at 4:30 p.m., which wasn’t completed at press time.
