Forest Lake product Kaitlyn Bakke, a junior on the Waldorf University volleyball team, was named North Star Athletic Association setter of the week for her performance in two matches last week.

Bakke finished with 87 assists in those two matches, with 47 in a close five-set loss at Presentation College on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and 40 more in a three-set victory at Maryville the next day.

Bakke also had 27 digs and eight kills for the week.

Saturday’s victory for Bakke and the Warriors was the first win in program history over Maryville State and the first three-set sweep of a NSAA opponent since 2018.

