Ranger girls CC finishes 9th at state
Forest Lake’s Norah Hushagen got off to the worst start possible at the Class 3A State Cross Country meet held at St. Olaf on Saturday, Nov. 6.
“I was taking the first corner, and I got cut off,” Hushagen said. “Then multiple people stepped on me, and I got spiked and fell.”
That start was a double-whammy for the freshman: It caused an injury to her left foot that she had to run with as she covered the 5K course, and it pushed her far back from the leaders of the pack in the biggest race of the year.
That makes her sixth-place finish as an individual, with a time of 18:27.68, all the more amazing.
“When you’re that far behind in a race like this, when you’re running against a lot of top runners, it’s amazing how well she did,” Forest Lake coach John Fick said. “She was midway in the pack at the beginning of the race.
“I’m very happy with [her final place]. When I saw Norah at the start of the race, I could tell she didn’t get a great start – and now we know why. I thought any finish for her in the top 10 would be great.”
Hushagen, who was in 31st place at the mile mark, said she used a simple strategy to push through the crowd in front of her in her attempt to catch the leaders.
“I kept telling myself, ‘I’m not hurting, I’m not hurting,’” she said. “By the loop I had worked my way into the top 10, and I could see the lead runners. So I ignored [the pain] and kept running.”
Hushagen earned all-state honors for her performance, and junior Ellie Hanowski just missed those honors by placing 30th with a 19:04.73 clocking.
“I wanted to finish in the top 25 and earn all-state, but I’m really happy finishing 30th,” Hanowski said. “The last time I was here I was 35th, so I improved, and I’m happy with that.”
As a team the Rangers placed ninth in the 16-team field with 251 points, 11 fewer than Lakeville South in 10th. That ninth-place finish matched the result of the 2018 squad; the program’s 12th run in the state tournament produced its sixth-best finish.
“I thought Ellie ran an awesome race – actually, everyone ran really good races,” Fick said. “I’m very happy with the way everyone ran.”
Placing third for Forest Lake was junior Jordan Parent, who finished 106th overall with a time of 20:23.30, while senior Ella Niznik was close behind in 115th place with a 20:33.97 clocking. Another senior, Isabel Castilleja, placed 128th overall with a time of 20:55.23 to complete the Rangers’ scoring runners.
The Rangers’ two displacers were senior Annabelle Stang, who was 157th with a time of 22:46.85, while eighth grader Madeleine Bonnett placed 159th with a 23:24.35 clocking.
Hanowski was quick to point out that finishing ninth meant the Rangers were the ninth-best Class 3A girls cross-country team in the state.
“Even if we’re not in the top three or whatever, we made it to state – and that’s an accomplishment in itself,” she said. “I thought ninth was pretty good for our team.”
Hushagen and Hanowski still running
Hushagen and Hanowski still have at least one race on their calendar as both will travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to compete in the NXR Heartland Regional hosted by Nike on Sunday, Nov. 14.
This event, one of eight regionals held around the country, invites the best runners from seven states – Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Minnesota – to compete.
In years past, the top regional runners would then advance to the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon. This year those finals will not be held.
“It’s a super-fun race on a super-fast course, so hopefully they can post really fast times,” Fick said.
