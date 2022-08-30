The Blaskos hope girls wrestling continues to grow
Aspen Blasko, a soon-to-be junior at Forest Lake Area High School, made history this spring by winning the first girls state wrestling tournament sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. It was her third state title, with the first two not sanctioned by the MSHSL.
But success has continued for Blasko this summer, too, when she was named to the Junior Women’s National Duals All-Tournament Team in a tournament at the Cox Business Center June 14-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then she earned Double-All American Honors at the USMC Nationals held at the FargoDome July 15-22 in Fargo, North Dakota. She placed fifth in the 16U category, beating last year’s Fargo finalist Mikayla Garcia.
“I just wanted to place, because it was pretty hard, but I wrestled pretty good,” Blasko said.
After narrowly beating Garcia by a point in the first match, Blasko admits she was a little nervous ahead of the fifth-place match. But playing her twice in the same weekend actually ended up being an advantage.
“The thing is, in wrestling, once you wrestle somebody, it’s easier to plan against them,” Blasko said.
Even better was that Garcia was also on the Tulsa All-Tournament Team, so they didn’t play each other because they were both undefeated.
“So when they met at Fargo, it was actually one of the featured matches,” said Chris, Aspen’s dad and an assistant wrestling coach at Forest Lake. “They had it on stage and there’s a commentator and everything, which is pretty sweet.”
Then Aspen moved up an age group, finishing second in the junior 18U category. She said that her coach from Stillwater told the girls that weekend that attitude and effort is all that matters.
“I said to myself, like 1,000 times, attitude and effort is all that matters,” Aspen said.
Aspen’s path to wrestling
Wrestling is a family affair for the Blasko family. Her brother, who started wrestling first, was wrestling for two years while Aspen was a gymnast. Everything changed, Chris said, when she started to get burned out in gymnastics.
“[Aspen] started to come with us to wrestling tournaments, and she’d say, ‘I want to wrestle,’” Chris said. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know about that; I don’t think girls really wrestle.’”
But then they went to a youth tournament in Wisconsin where there were six matches going on with a girl wrestling in each one, Chris’ dad noticed.
“Aspen was like, ‘I know I can beat all of these kids. Just let me try,’” Chris said.
After putting her off for almost two years, he finally gave in.
“My version of the story is my cousin wrestled and I beat him up, and I just wanted to show you some key witnessing,” Aspen said.
It wasn’t easy at first, as she lost the first eight matches she wrestled.
There’s a lot more to wrestling than meets the eye, especially the training that happens behind the scenes.
“There’s so many different life lessons you learn from wrestling,” Aspen said. “And the work ethic you have to put into it in order to be good and the sacrifices [you have to make], like the physically demanding [aspect] that no other sport has.”
As soon as the high school season is over, Aspen moves to Minnesota USA wrestling. Not only is it a year-round sport, but it’s a physically demanding one.
“Leading up to Fargo, it was probably seven days a week [of training],” Aspen said. “Three days a week I had strength training and two practices. The other days I either had one practice or two practices.”
Wrestling is a very unique sport, too. Chris said that it’s not like other sports when it comes to things like injuries because wrestlers can still compete with injuries – even ACL and MCL injuries.
It’s also different than other sports because you’re wrestling by yourself in matches instead of as a team. So Chris said, as a parent, he has no control.
“I view it as my job to get her as prepared as possible,” Chris said. “Getting her to the right coaches and putting her in the right experiences, because she has a talent that she’s very flexible. She worked with Olympic development coaches, she got to be on the Olympic development team to go to camp. And that was one of the things that the coaches brought up was that ‘We’ve never seen anybody as flexible as her.’”
As for helping younger girls, Aspen has already been up to the task, such as when she coached a girls elementary wrestling team in a Nebraska tournament.
“I love coaching,” Aspen said. “I think it’s amazing. I love the girls, they’re so great. It’s cool to help people that aren’t quite there yet.”
Growth of girls wrestling
There’s still a stigma that needs to be broken, said Chris.
“There’s a stigma about wrestling with the boys, a lot of boys don’t want to lose to a girl or they might not feel comfortable wrestling with a girl,” Chris said. “It would be a lot harder for [a girl that’s starting out in high school] to start out wrestling a boy sometimes because of social pressure. It doesn’t have to be that way, but sometimes it is that way.”
Wrestling is very much a contact sport by nature, so having more competition with girls is a way to combat the stigma.
“It’s hard to stay in this sport,” Aspen said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why it takes forever to get girls wrestling. It’s hard to socially feel accepted. The high school room, nobody knows how to interact with me.”
Aspen said normalizing it will help girls get the chance to start.
Chris said the next step since the MSHSL sanctioned the sport for girls is to have girls dual teams just like the boys have, but he said it takes time to get there.
“We just got our first sanctioned year this last year, so it might take eight years, it might take 10 years, before we have full dual teams,” Chris said. “But because there’s already boys wrestling out there, I think it’s going to happen faster than that.”
“I think there’s a lot more opportunities to get youth girls out,” Aspen said. “I think it’s really hard to get high school girls out. I think once there’s enough girls in the youth, then there will be high school girls coming out.”
While high school girls wrestling is in a transition period, there’s plenty of opportunities for girls already to wrestle on the college level, Chris said.
“I feel like once a week or every two weeks, there’s a new program being added somewhere,” Chris said. “It’s exploding right now.”
Forest Lake Area High School is potentially looking to add a full-time girls wrestling coach.
“There’s a lot of girls that have been reaching out to us, even younger girls in the community, saying, ‘Hey how do we get started?’” Chris said. “So I know that’s something that we’ve been working on here is getting more opportunities for girls to try out wrestling.”
Another major factor in the growth of girls wrestling has been social media.
“I think that it’s starting to get pressed, starting to get out there, … especially with social media — that’s our biggest marketing tool,” Chris said.
Looking down the road five or even 10 years from now, Chris hopes that every girl will have the opportunity to see if wrestling is something they want to pursue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.