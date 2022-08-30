Aspen Blasko x2.JPG

Aspen Blasko was successful in two offseason tournaments, including a fifth-place finish at the USMC Nationals held at FargoDome July 15-22 in Fargo, North Dakota.

 Submitted photo, Jeff Beshey

The Blaskos hope girls wrestling continues to grow

Aspen Blasko, a soon-to-be junior at Forest Lake Area High School, made history this spring by winning the first girls state wrestling tournament sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. It was her third state title, with the first two not sanctioned by the MSHSL. 

Tags

Load comments