Forest Lake finishes seventh overall in conference standings
Junior Carsen Anderson delivered his best round of the season, but the Forest Lake boys golf team was unable to move up in the final conference standings after placing seventh in the Suburban East Conference Tournament on Monday, May 23 at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson, Wisconsin.
The Rangers turned in a score of 327 to match fifth-place Park and sixth-place White Bear Lake, but lost the tie-breaker to both to end up in seventh. Those three teams each finished just two shots behind Woodbury and Cretin-Derham Hall, who finished third and fourth with scores of 325.
Forest Lake’s best team scores have come at the end of the season. The Rangers finished just two shots behind the 325 they posted at Eagle Valley on May 16.
East Ridge, meanwhile, posted a winning total of 303 to claim its sixth victory in as many conference events this season. The Raptors finished nine shots ahead of runner-up Stillwater (311).
The Raptors, who are No. 10 in the Minnesota Golf Association state rankings, totaled 63 points to finish comfortably ahead of Stillwater (49) and Woodbury (47) in the final conference standings. With 20 points, the Rangers also finished behind White Bear Lake (39), Park (36) and Cretin-Derham Hall (33).
Anderson set the pace for Forest Lake with a 77, which was good enough for ninth place in the individual standings on Monday.
“That was his low round of the year,” said Rangers coach Matt Schugel, who noted his previous low this season was an 80 at Tanners Brook.
Anderson made four straight bogeys midway through the front nine for a 40, but made three birdies on the back nine on the way to a 37.
“He’s been showing that potential the last few rounds, but just had a couple of bad holes or a couple of three-putts and now it’s 82 or 83,” Schugel said. “He limited those and the big number and made a couple birdies and showed what he’s capable of.”
And Troy Burne was not playing easy.
“They throw out two of six (scores to determine all-conference) and a lot of guys threw out their round today, so it was really impressive,” Schugel added.
Senior Gavin Middendorf was next for the Rangers with an 82. Junior Nick Brischke contributed an 83 and senior Ryan Eischen completed the scoring with an 85.
“Gavin kept it going,” Schugel said. “He’s had three or four good ones in a row.”
Jack Grundtner shot an 89 and Riley Middendorf added a 92 for the Rangers.
“We got good rounds out of some guys in the lineup, but the top couple of guys struggled,” Schugel said. “One thing I will give them credit for is they grinded to the end and made some birdies down the stretch. I was happy with how they finished and they finished strong to get to where they did.
“It’s kind of a good gear-up for sections next week.”
Forest Lake will compete in the Section 5AAA Tournament on May 31 and June 1 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. It’s the team’s first year in the new section following realignment by the Minnesota State High School League after many years in Section 7AAA.
