The Forest Lake Rangers boys and girls Alpine ski teams saw their seasons end and fell short of state after ninth- and 10th-place finishes, respectively, at the 7A Section Championship at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
It can be attributed to a “lack of execution,” according to Forest Lake coach Trevor Pinewski. There was nothing unexpected that happened in the race and the conditions were good.
“As a team, I think we still left some opportunity on the table, or still had something to prove or to kind of show,” Pinewski said. “I wouldn’t call it a letdown by any means. I would just say we got a higher ceiling than what we showed out.”
The good news for two skiers, freshman Adie Tredinnick and junior Mathias Peterson, is that their seasons continued after earning berths to the state meet that took place at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Tredinnick (1:21.32) “came out and showed up” in her third-place performance. As for Peterson, it wasn’t surprising, Pinewski said.
“I think he skied exactly how he’s been skiing all season, and it’s more of an affirmation on how good of a skier he is,” Pinewski said.
However, Pinewski was “pleasantly surprised” with sophomore Leo Meyer’s (1:22.78) 19th-place finish at the meet as he expected him to fall more toward the mid-to-high 20s.
“That was a cool surprise to see that,” Pinewski said about Meyer, who missed earning a state berth by one spot.
Among those who didn’t qualify for state was senior Mathias Longsdorf, who Pinewski said is a top skier in the conference – but he fell in the race.
“I think he had a really good season, just kind of some mental lapses, or some mental errors, in some races,” Pinewski said. “He’s a tremendous skier, and he very well could beat me in a race. … It was just kind of a bummer to see him take a crash on his second run at sections.”
The boys team taking second place in the conference race was one of the most surprising moments of the season, Pinewski said, because of the team’s youth. But losing Longsdorf is a major reason why the boys team could regress next season, according to Pinewski.
“We might take a little bit of a step backwards on the boys side just because Mathias Longsdorf was so prominent, or so good,” Pinewski said.
According to Pinewski, it wouldn’t be realistic for a younger skier to replace Longsdorf. The team also sees senior Brighten Hallberg depart. But Pinewski is excited to witness the returning young group grow next season – especially because of their competitiveness.
The same can be said for the girls team because Pinewski said the team has shown their desire to compete and start the sport. He added that junior Maja Henslin was “fantastic” this season.
“We saw a lot of progress with her, so excited to see what she can do in her senior year and continue to be a great leader for us,” Pinewski said.
Pinewski said there were numerous highlights this season, but now his focus for next year is to identify the teams’ timeline during the season.
“It’s just a matter of how can we make sure everything aligns at the proper time,” Pinewski said, “and we peak at the right time of the season.”
