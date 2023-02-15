Alpine ski.jpg

Junior Mathias Peterson, left, and freshman Adie Tredinnick punched their ticket to the individual state championship that took place at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Two Rangers head to state as individual skiers

The Forest Lake Rangers boys and girls Alpine ski teams saw their seasons end and fell short of state after ninth- and 10th-place finishes, respectively, at the 7A Section Championship at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

