Forest Lake grad shines with Northwestern men’s basketball
Noah Alm’s senior season on the University of Northwestern men’s basketball team was a dream come true.
The Forest Lake product was chosen Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 20.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles, then was named UMAC Tournament MVP as he led his team to the tournament crown.
Alm also was selected to the D3Hoops.com All-Region Team, and was on the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Region 9 First Team. His accolades continue with his earning a spot on the National Christian College Athletic Association’s All-America team after leading the Eagles to a 22-7 overall record, the UMAC’s regular-season and tournament titles, and a berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament.
To top things off, the 6-3 senior guard was selected to play in the NABC All-Star Game, which included the top 20 Division III players in the country.
And he relished the opportunity to share his unlikely story with the other all-stars who played in that contest in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 18.
“When I told the guys at the all-star game I got cut, they said, ‘Really?’” Alm said. “There were times where I asked myself if I should hang it up and get on with my life. But there’s only one opportunity to play sports in college, and I couldn’t let it go – because I didn’t want to have any regrets.
“That pushed me, and my love for the game just wouldn’t let me hang up my shoes.”
That’s right: Alm was once cut from a college team. He also transferred out of a program that had him stuck on the junior varsity squad as a freshman. But those bad times pushed him to reach the good times he is enjoying now.
“You never know if things are good or bad in the moment,” Alm said. “You have to see the big picture. I just believed this was God’s plan for me and for basketball, so I just trusted the process.”
Travels with Noah
Alm graduated from Forest Lake in 2016 and he began his college basketball tournament by signing with Bethel University. He spent most of his freshman year on that school’s junior varsity team and did not see a second of varsity action.
“I thought I might get some varsity time there,” Alm said. “At the end of that first season, I did practice with the varsity more. But I never traveled with the team. I felt that, if they thought I had a future there, they would have allowed me to travel. I just didn’t have a good feeling about it.”
So Alm decided to transfer to Wisconsin-La Crosse. There the coaches cut him from the team before the season even started.
“There may have been a couple of tears in there, especially after I got cut,” he admitted. “Right after the coach told me, I had a class. But I skipped the class, and I just sat outside and thought. At that point I realized I had put too much time into the game, and I knew I could play against these people.”
Alm stayed in school at La Crosse and dedicated himself to basketball. He played at the campus rec center daily, often spending four or more hours just playing in games. Between classes he would practice shooting rather than returning to his apartment.
“It was surprising [to get cut], but in the end it was a blessing in disguise,” he said. “If I was the 18th, 19th or 20th guy, I might have wasted a year sitting on the end of the bench. Instead I played every day, and I was getting reps at full speed. I got into a mindset where, if I got the shot up, the ball was going to go in.
“It was hard at different times. For me, the key was to keep that mindset. It’s just basketball.”
It was also hard for Alm to keep from having a negative feeling toward his first two schools.
“I’m not playing to show someone or get revenge against a coach or a school,” he said. “I did want to prove them wrong, but I really wanted to keep playing because I enjoy the game and wanted to play my best.”
Flying with the Eagles
During this part of the journey, Alm stayed in contact with Northwestern coach Tim Grosz. He enrolled in the school during the fall of 2018, and he said he joined the program while carrying a chip on his shoulder.
“I told coach Grosz that all I wanted was an opportunity,” Alm said. “He said I would have to earn everything, and I knew that – especially seeing how things happened at the first two schools.”
He played a total of 27 minutes in the school’s first four games that season, but he focused on keeping his mouth closed and his eyes open. Then came a contest against Pacific University in Oregon, a Division-III team that played a run-and-gun style and used a number of players, and Grosz was forced to use more of his players — including Alm.
Alm took advantage of the opportunity, scoring 23 points and grabbing six rebounds in just 21 minutes, and suddenly his playing time rose.
He scored a then-school record 41 points in a game against Bethany Lutheran, and by season’s end he was averaging 13.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Alm helped the Eagles advance to the NCAA Division III tournament, and in the final game of his first season he scored 29 points in Northwestern’s loss to Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
“After the game, the Oshkosh coach asked Coach Grosz, ‘Why did La Crosse cut him? We couldn’t guard him,’ and they were talking about me,” Alm said. “That was great for me to hear.”
The next season Alm averaged 17.9 points per game and was named to the All-UMAC Second Team. Last season, even amidst the pandemic, he averaged 18.8 points per game and was named First Team All-UMAC and UMAC Tournament MVP.
And COVID-19 brought an unexpected gift, even amidst heightened testing protocols: The chance for Alm to play one more season at Northwestern this past winter.
“COVID-19 allowed me to play four seasons at Northwestern,” he said. “And the athletic department did a great job of getting us 20 games to play in that COVID season – a lot of schools played a lot fewer games than that.”
Saving the best for last
It is hard to imagine a better season than Alm’s junior year. He broke his school record by scoring 42 points against Minnesota-Morris on Feb. 16 of that season and averaged 18.8 points per game.
Northwestern posted a 17-3 overall record, then swept three games to win the UMAC Tournament title. The NCCAA sponsored a postseason tournament, and the Eagles earned the tournament crown with three nail-biting victories that set up an 82-75 win over Ottawa University of Arizona in the title game.
And yes, Alm also was named to the NCCAA All-Tournament Team.
“We just rode the momentum of that season,” he said. “I never felt that pressure; I put the work in, so I trusted that work, and I trusted my teammates. We played really well as a team – we had four or five guys score in double figures – and I happened to hit some big shots, so that was fun.”
Knowing that getting to play a fourth season at Northwestern was a gift, Alm set no expectations for this past season.
“I just wanted to enjoy every game,” he said. “We had some injuries, so it took some time getting to know some new guys. But my teammates really stepped up.”
So did Alm, who was chosen as the UMAC’s regular-season MVP and tournament MVP.
“I tried to find the balance between scoring and setting up opportunities for teammates to make shots,” Alm said. “When you give other players a chance to play, they can step up and make us a better team.”
The team again won the UMAC’s regular-season and tournament titles and earned an NCAA Division III tournament berth. The dream of another title died with a 67-66 loss to Pomona-Pitzer on March 4, a game in which Alm finished with 12 points and just missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer.
Alm hopes that was not the final shot of his basketball career, which saw him score 1,685 points, the sixth-highest total in program history. In the classroom, Alm, who is majoring in business administration, is just 12 credits and an internship away from graduation, and he hopes to complete those tasks by the end of the summer.
He would like to enter coaching or athletic training after his playing days are done, but he hopes those decisions are down the road.
“At this moment I still want to play basketball,” said Alm, noting that there may be opportunities to play professional basketball abroad. “I’m not going to force it – and I am trying to not waste any more years of my basketball career. I’m just looking for the best [professional] opportunity to keep playing.”
