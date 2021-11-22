Forest Lake graduate Noah Alm earned Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week honors for his performance in University of Northwestern’s 69-68 victory over Hamline on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The senior posted a double-double with 35 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, and his 35 points included the game-winning basket with less than 15 seconds remaining. He also had four assists and a pair of steals in the win.

The 6-foot-3 Alm was named to the All-UMAC First Team last season after averaging 18.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Alm also was named UMAC Tournament MVP after leading the Eagles to the tournament title and a berth in the National Christian College Athletic Association Tournament, which Northwestern won.

The Eagles are the preseason pick to repeat as UMAC champions in a coaches poll announced in late October.

