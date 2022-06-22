Sunday, May 1 Baseball 365 Rained out

Tuesday, May 10 St. Anthony Hogs W 9-6

Friday, May 13 Hinckley Knights W 5-0

Sunday, May 15 Lyon’s Pub Warriors L 7-6

Thursday, May 19 Minnetonka Millers L 12-2

Sunday, May 22 Isanti Redbirds W 7-6

Thursday, May 26 Osceola Braves L 3-2

Wednesday, June 1 Metro Knights W 7-6

Saturday, June 4 Brainerd Bees W 6-5

Saturday, June 4 St. Stephen Steves W 4-2

Sunday, June 5 New Market Muskies L 7-1

Wednesday, June 8* Coon Rapids Redbirds L 3-0

Sunday, June 12*St. Michael Saints Rained out

Tuesday, June 14*Andover Aces W 5-1

Saturday, June 18*Anoka Bucs L 7-0

Monday, June 20*at Blaine Fusion L 10-0

Thursday, June 23*Centennial Cougars 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 at Cold Spring Springers 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28* at Champlin Park LoGators 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30* Centennial Cougars 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6 East Bethel Bandits 7 :30 p.m.

Friday, July 8* Champlin Park LoGators 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 11* Coon Rapids Redbirds 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 15 at Dundas Dukes 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19* Blaine Fusion 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22* Anoka Bucs 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24* at Andover Aces 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 31* at St. Michael Saints 2 p.m.

 * Metro Minny League game

 

