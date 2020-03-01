Ethan Crandall was not going to let anything force him to miss Senior Night for the North Lakes Academy boys basketball team.
So Crandall ignored illness to take the court for the Huskies’ contest against Mounds Park Academy on Thursday, Feb. 20.
“He was sick with the flu, but he said he wasn’t going to miss Senior Night,” NLA coach Mark Kosloski said. “Neither his mom nor I could talk him out of missing that game.”
Good thing, too, because Crandell put together a spectacular performance to lead the Huskies to a 62-48 victory. He finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds and just missed a triple-double thanks to seven steals while adding three assists and three blocked shots.
What’s more, Crandall surpassed the 1,000 career point plateau in the victory.
“Ethan has been on the varsity since eighth grade, he’s one of five seniors on the team, and he’s been a captain for the past three seasons,” Kosloski said. “He just loves to complete.”
Norcross leads LILA to two wins
Strom Norcross had two big scoring days to lead Lakes International Language Academy to two wins over Ubah Medical Academy last week.
Norcross finished with 32 points in the Dragons’ 81-46 road win on Tuesday, Feb. 18, then surpassed that total with 40 points in an 86-56 home victory Saturday.
In Tuesday’s victory, Gabe Strand and Angel Silva backed Norcross, who had 10 rebounds and seven steals, by scoring 19 and 11 points, respectively. Ethan Maring nearly posted a double-double with 9 points and 12 rebounds.
In the rematch, which saw Norcross add 12 steals and 11 rebounds to his totals, Strand scored 24 points while Maring had 13.
Forest Lake boys split two games
The Ranger boys basketball team split two games last week, losing at White Bear Lake 85-63 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, before returning home to knock off Stillwater 58-47 on Friday, Feb. 21.
Eric Peterson scored 23 points to lead Forest Lake at White Bear Lake, while Harrison Taylor finished with 14.
Carter Thiesfeld led three Rangers in double figures in the win over Stillwater by scoring 16 points, while Nick Bartlett and Jordan Boysen each had 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.