LILA boys drop decision to Eagle Ridge
The Lakes International Language Academy boys basketball team saw its season end with a 76-52 loss to Eagle Ridge Academy in the opening round of the Class A Section 4 tournament on Tuesday, March 3.
Angel Silva Garcia led the Dragons with 11 points in the contest, while Jake Fakler and Joe Navratil each added 10.
LILA finished the season with a 13-9 record. Strom Norcross led the team in scoring with 25.4 points per game and also topped the squad with 12.6 rebounds per contest.
Gabe Strand also finished the season in double figures in scoring with his average of 15.6 points per game, while Ethan Maring averaged 9.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
NLA boys lose at Community of Peace
The North Lakes Academy boys basketball team dropped its opening Class A Section 4 tournament game on Tuesday, March 3. The Huskies lost 62-58 against Community of Peace Academy.
Asher Luebke led the Huskies with 15 points, while Caleb Jensen scored 13 and Ethan Crandell 12.
“It was a fun, close game,” NLA coach Mark Kosloski said. “We usually play very competitive games against them; last year’s game went to double overtime.”
The Huskies finished with a 7-20 record, due in part to playing in the tough Minnesota Classic Athletic Association for the first time.
“I thought this team played well despite how tough our new conference was,” Kosloski said. “We had some big wins over Eagle Ridge and at LILA this year, and we had a very special senior class. Those five seniors played on the varsity since ninth grade, and they are the last group of players who were here when I came to this school.”
