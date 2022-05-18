Stuart Groskreutz
Contributing Writer
After having its four-game Suburban East conference winning streak stopped by White Bear Lake on May 12, the Forest Lake softball team bounced back with a 7-1 victory at East Ridge on Monday, May 16.
The sixth-ranked Rangers improved to 13-3 in the SEC and 13-4 overall with just two league games remaining. Forest Lake trails only Stillwater (15-1, 17-1) and White Bear Lake (14-2, 14-2) in the conference standings.
Hannah Tong was sharp for Forest Lake while throwing in a no-hitter against the Raptors (9-6, 10-6). She allowed just two walks and finished with six strikeouts.
Mary Landherr singled and double for the Rangers, who also received two hits from Bethany Weiss. Aryn Blumenthal drove in two runs.
Forest Lake was limited to six hits and struck out 13 times against Chloe Barber in the 7-2 loss at White Bear Lake, which ended a four-game winning streak against SEC opponents.
Tong and Landherr each knocked two hits in the game.
The setback followed an 18-0 victory at Mounds View on May 10 and a 1-0 win at Cretin-Derham Hall on May 11.
Each of those results followed the pattern for Forest Lake, which has struggled at the plate against ranked teams but feasted on its remaining opponents.
All four of Forest Lake’s losses have come against teams currently ranked among the state’s top five in Class AAAA, including twice to fourth-ranked White Bear Lake and once each to second-ranked Stillwater and fifth-ranked Centennial.
The Rangers have been outscored 21-4 against those ranked opponents, but had little trouble while outscoring the others by a combined 132-18 in their 13 victories — including six by shutout.
After finishing conference play with home games against Mounds View (May 18) and Stillwater (May 19), the Rangers travel to undefeated and ninth-ranked Brainerd to close out the regular season on May 20.
Girls lacrosse
The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team kept its Suburban East Conference title hopes alive with a 16-12 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, May 13. It was the fourth straight victory for the Rangers (6-1 SEC, 7-1), who trail only Stillwater (6-0, 7-1) in the conference standings. Cretin-Derham Hall fell to 6-2 in the SEC and 8-3 overall.
Forest Lake, which also has a conference game remaining at Roseville, can still catch or surpass the Ponies when those teams square off in the regular season finale on May 25 at SAHS.
Hannah Melander finished with 22 saves in the victory over Cretin-Derham Hall. The Rangers jumped out to a 7-3 halftime lead and did not let up in the second half.
Samantha Hayek delivered six goals to lead the Rangers, who also received four each from Brooke Glumack and Erin Brown. Glumack also supplied a team-high three assists.
The victory over the Raiders was the third in four days for Forest Lake, which pulled away from Hermantown/Proctor 20-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, May 10 and followed with a 12-4 conference victory at Mounds View on May 11.
Girls golf
Bella Leonhart carded a 38 to help lead Forest Lake to a third-place finish in a Suburban East Conference girls golf meet on Monday, May 16 at Midland Hills Country Club.
Stillwater claimed the victory with a score of 166, followed by Mounds View in second at 171 and the Rangers in third with a total of 173 — three shots ahead of conference leader East Ridge (176).
Leonhart placed third in the individual standings behind Roseville’s Olivia Salonek (34) and Waverly Yang (35) of Woodbury.
She had plenty of help from Malia McKinnon and Greta Krieger, who shot 44 and 45 while Donelle Decker contributed a 46 to complete the scoring. Taylor Thompson (48) and Hailey Stanius also finished in the 40s for the Rangers.
The team score was Forest Lake’s lowest of the season in conference play, bettering the 174 it posted at Highland National in St. Paul on April 19.
The Rangers close out their conference scheduled with the SEC Tournament on Thursday, May 19 at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater.
Forest Lake also placed second in an SEC meet on Thursday, May 12 at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Woodbury. The Rangers won the tie-breaker with Roseville after both teams finished with a score of 183, seven shots behind first-place East Ridge (176).
Leonhart led the Rangers with a 42, followed by Stanius (44), Krieger (48) and Thompson (49).
Forest Lake also finished fourth with a score of 367 in the nine-team White Bear Lake Invitational at Keller Golf Club in St. Paul on Tuesday, May 10. Roseville (356), Stillwater (360) and Mahtomedi (366) grabbed the top three spots in the event.
Leonhart led all players in the field with a 73, which was three shots better than Solonek (76) of Roseville.
Decker (96), Thompson (96) and Krieger (102) completed the scoring for the Rangers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.