The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team lost 63-57 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, against White Bear Lake and 60-43 on Friday, Dec. 16, to Mounds View. The Rangers’ two conference losses have them tied for last in the Suburban East Conference with a 0-4 record overall.

Forest Lake got outscored 32-26 against the Bears in the first half, which was enough to seal the game’s outcome despite the Rangers scoring 31 points in the second half. Junior Owen Waldoch scored 25 points, and juniors Reid Olson and Braedan Turk finished the game with 10 and 11 points, respectively.

