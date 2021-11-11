Groeneweg leads nationally ranked Huskies
Forest Lake graduate Abigail Groeneweg is playing an important role on a St. Cloud State volleyball team that ranks among the best Division II squads in the country.
Groeneweg, a sophomore outside hitter, leads the Huskies in service aces with 39 and ranks 38th among Division II players with her average of 0.49 service aces per set. She also ranks second on the team with 36 assists and is third in digs with 269, an average of 3.36 digs per set that is best on the team.
St. Cloud State has rolled to a 22-4 overall record that has it ranked 11th nationally in the most-recent American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Huskies are ranked sixth in the Central Region.
Theisfeld leads UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer
Forest Lake 2021 graduate Carter Theisfeld played an integral role in leading the Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s soccer team to a 15-4 record in its inaugural season.
Theisfeld, a freshman midfielder, was among the Blugolds’ top scorers. He finished third on the team in goals with six, was second in assists with nine and also was second in game-winning goals with four.
Theisfeld had a goal and two assists in his team’s season-ending 3-1 victory at Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday, Nov. 6. That matched his season’s best output as he also had a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win at Northland on Sept. 14.
Two former Rangers lead St. Olaf to NCAA tourney
A pair of former Forest Lake soccer standouts, Ethan Niles and Jordan Oberholtzer, are members of the St. Olaf men’s soccer team that earned a bid to the NCAA Division III men’s soccer tournament on Monday, Nov. 8.
Oberholtzer, a sophomore midfielder/forward who lives in Wyoming, played in 16 of the team’s 20 games and had 11 starts, finishing with three goals and three assists.
Niles, a junior defender, came off the bench in five games and scored a goal in the team’s win over Hamline on Sept. 18.
The Oles posted a 17-2-1 record this season to earn an at-large berth into the tournament. St. Olaf will host Dominican (Illinois) in an opening-round match on Saturday, Nov. 13. With a win, the Oles would advance to a second-round contest they would host, facing either North Central (Illinois) or Loras College (Iowa).
