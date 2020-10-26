“The Mandalorian” might be the best Star Wars related show or movie that has ever been created by Disney or Lucas Films.
Now, it does have its competitors, but the originality of the show is what truly sets it apart in my eyes.
“The Mandalorian” works not just because of the cool effects or any of the lore that comes with it. It’s not even the bounty hunters or the fact that Baby Yoda broke the internet for a few weeks. What makes “The Mandalorian” exceptional is the fact that for the first time fans are getting something that is not based on the main Star Wars storyline, aka the “Skywalkers.”
The first episode of the show starts with an exciting new character that has never been seen before named Mando. Mando is a bounty hunter who is trying to restore the Mandalorians, an ancient race of warriors, one bounty at a time.
At the end of the first episode, there is a big surprise that will immediately get fans hooked and had the internet going crazy when it first aired: Baby Yoda.
Where does it come from? Is it Yoda’s kid? Is it a Jedi? Without giving away too much, the show starts to answer these questions little by little throughout the season. But what is nice is that they don’t do it in an obvious way. The most important information in the show is told through great storytelling and you have to be paying attention in order to catch on to the little details.
The show does a great job of taking something within the Star Wars universe that everyone finds interesting, the Mandalorians and Yoda, and creating a whole new world that is engaging and fascinating at the same time.
“The Mandalorian” has everything that you could want Mando and his gunslinging cowboy attitude in space is engrossing. Baby Yoda making friends with everyone, even though he can’t talk, is heart-melting. And the relationship they all have with droids adds comic relief that isn’t overdone.
The second season of the show is set to be released to Disney+ subscribers on Oct. 30. The next season has even more hype than the last as the studio has announced the casting decisions for characters who, up until this point, have only appeared in animated shows.
“The Mandalorian” was arguably Disney+’s first success and brought a large number of subscribers to the platform when it first launched in late 2019. I definitely remember subscribing just so I could watch the show with my roommates who were also huge fans of Star Wars.
With amazing graphics and a storyline that has you wondering what’s next, “The Madalorian” is worth sitting down and bingeing all in one night, or even spreading it out like a normal person would. Either way, if you are looking for a new show, give it a try. For me, the chance to see Mando slice and dice his bounties all over the galaxy is priceless.
