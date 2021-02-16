It’s hard to believe that it’s almost a full year since “15 Days to Slow the Spread” heralded the arrival of Covid-19 and the accompanying masks, lockdowns, business closures, and travel bans. For travelers – and for the travel industry – 2020 will not be a year we look back on with much fondness. As vaccinations slowly but surely become widespread, it’s not difficult to look forward to a time in the not-too-distant future when we’re all able to travel freely again. Many of our conversations today quickly evolve into discussions of where we want to go when the time is right, and I think we all have a serious case of cabin fever!
In the travel industry, we’re all well aware that the pent-up demand for travel is virtually limitless. Despite the severe impact of the pandemic on certain sectors of the economy, other sectors have done extremely well – so well, in fact, that the U.S. personal savings rate has doubled. Combine a year of forced cabin fever with big amounts of discretionary income burning a hole in our pockets, and the travel rebound looks to be an explosion, not a whimper.
There is another dynamic at play, though, that many travelers haven’t considered. And that is the simple problem of capacity. In order for us all to travel when we’re ready, there needs to be space to accommodate all those who wish to travel – seats on flights, rooms at hotels, space at tourist attractions, and staterooms on cruise ships. That’s already proving to be a problem, and it’s a problem that’s only going to intensify in the months to come. Put simply, travelers who wait too long to plan trips should expect to hear the words “sorry, it’s sold out” frequently.
Here’s a real life example. I have two couples, both of whom had luxury cruises to the Mediterranean planned in 2020. Both cruises were, of course canceled. One couple opted for a refund, which is completely understandable. The second couple opted to accept the cruise line’s offer of a 125% future cruise credit in lieu of a refund, explaining that the trip was planned as the trip of a lifetime, and they weren’t getting any younger!
The second couple rebooked their cruise last October, and we were able to select from a wide variety of sailings and staterooms, so they were able to lock in exactly what they wanted. Simple. The first couple, however, is now running smack dab into these capacity problem as they seek to rebook their trip. The 2022 Mediterranean cruises that work with their personal calendars are already full, or only have a handful of less desirable staterooms left. They’re having to make choices between some important things – graduations, weddings, family get-togethers – and their trip of a lifetime. I’m sure we’ll find something that will be workable, but it’s disappointing to have to watch them make so many compromises for a trip of a lifetime – a trip of a lifetime that is still more than 18 months into the future!
My advice to travelers today is simple. The cork for travel is getting ready to pop. Once it does, there’s going to be “travel champagne” spraying everywhere. Wise travelers are taking advantage of the time before the cork pops to get ahead of it, taking advantage of the incredible booking flexibility in the marketplace today to lock in their post-Covid trips of a lifetime before it’s too late. That’s a challenging message in the uncertainties of the present, but it’s one that I am highly confident to share with you.
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor with Travel Leaders. He can be reached at 651-964-8245 or ted@tvlleader.com.
