While Forest Lake largely remained calm on Sunday and Monday, April 11-12, concerns over safety forced the early closure of Walgreens on Monday following the death of a Black man by police in Brooklyn Center. The death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright happened on Sunday, April 11 and coincided at a time of already high tensions during the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Wright’s death sparked protests and violence in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis, forcing Gov. Tim Walz to declare a curfew of 7 p.m. Monday, April 12 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 for Anoka, Ramsey, Hennepin, and Dakota counties. A candlelight vigil to honor Daunte Wright was planned in Forest Lake for Tuesday, April 12 after press time.
Some Forest Lake businesses close early during unrest
- Hannah Davis
