Weiss, Anderson power Rangers to win over CDH
The Forest Lake softball team continued its winning ways by sweeping three more Suburban East Conference contests last week.
The Rangers opened the week by thumping Park of Cottage Grove 12-5 on Monday, May 10. In that contest seniors Logan Anderson and Hailey Pitzl each had three hits, including two doubles, to pace a 13-hit attack.
Senior Megan Wolff earned much of the win, striking out eight in seven innings.
Two nights later Forest Lake demolished Woodbury 12-4, scoring at least one run in every inning but the third and finishing with 16 hits.
Anderson was one of three Rangers with three hits in that contest, smashing a home run and adding a double, while junior Bailey Thomas and sophomore Bethany Weiss each added three singles. Freshman Hannah Tong claimed the victory by fanning 14 Royals.
And while the week ended with a home victory over Cretin-Derham Hall, that contest was a 3-1 nail-biter.
“We’re supposed to win, but we knew Cretin is a scrappy team with a good young pitcher,” Forest Lake manager Sean Hall said. “We don’t take anything for granted, but we didn’t get a lot of opportunities. We needed a big hit, and Bethany gave it to us.”
Weiss broke a scoreless tie by lining a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left for a home run, and Anderson gave Forest Lake some needed insurance with a run-scoring triple.
“Bethany and Logan are both big-time power hitters, and it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before they come up with a big hit,” Hall said.
Wolff had a fine performance in the circle, allowing just five hits and one walk while collecting nine strikeouts to claim the victory.
