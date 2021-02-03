The Forest Lake girls hockey team is starting to fall into a rut of starting slow, then hitting the gas.
That style worked for the Rangers in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Roseville on Saturday, Jan. 23. But an early two-goal deficit was too much to overcome in a 3-2 loss at East Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and that has coach Andy Richardson contemplating ways to help is team start faster.
“Hopefully we are learning that we can’t have slow starts, that we have to play hard for three full periods,” he said. “But I do like that we bounced back and gave good effort.”
In the loss at East Ridge, the Raptors scored with just 33 seconds left in the first period, then scored a power-play goal early in the second before Forest Lake’s Sami Boerboom found the back of the net at 10:39. But East Ridge got that goal back less than two minutes later to restore its two-goal bulge.
“In the first period they scored late, which was disappointing, and in the second period we were on the penalty kill pretty much the entire period,” Richardson said. “We came out firing in the third; we scored early, and we had a ton of chances to get the equalizer.”
Sammie Hayek netted a goal for Forest Lake to close the scoring. Adria Haley finished with 25 saves for the Rangers.
Saturday’s contest was scoreless until Roseville notched a goal at 2:25 of the second period. But Hayek scored at 12:41 in that period to tie the game, and JennaRae Bateman scored less than three minutes later to give the Rangers the lead for good.
“The first period wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t our best,” Richardson said. “We made some adjustments between periods, and we came out much stronger – like we needed to.”
While both goals came at even strength, Hayek’s goal came just one second after a power-play ended, and Bateman’s goal was set up by a man-advantage situation that expired nine seconds before the goal. Richardson hopes the two goals are a signal that his team’s power play is starting to blossom.
“We spent some more time on it in practice, and we emphasized how hard we should be working on the power play,” he said. “All of our players are getting opportunities on the power play – we don’t have a first unit or a second unit. We just use all of our lines and mix our defenders.”
Forest Lake will be on the road twice this week, beginning with a contest at Mounds View on Tuesday, Jan. 26, that was not completed at press time. The Rangers will face White Bear Lake on Saturday, Jan. 30, before coming home to play Woodbury on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
