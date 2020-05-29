June 10 is application deadline
A comprehensive advocacy training course called Partners in Policymaking is now taking applications from Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities.
Applications are due July 10 for the program, which starts in September and includes eight sessions over nine months. There is no cost for this program.
“We aim for self-confidence and understanding of disability law and policies. This will help individuals be more effective in advocating for their needs,” Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities, said in a press release. “As they gain experience in speaking up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.” The Minnesota-inspired program is also offered in most states and several foreign countries.
This leadership training taps into national experts and uses group participation to emphasized learning. More than 1,080 Minnesotans have taken the training over the past 34 years, which teaches participants how to become effective advocates for themselves, their children, and others with disabilities.
Sessions cover the history of disability and advocacy movements, inclusive education, supported living, and customized employment. Individuals consider how to influence county, state and federal legislative processes. The monthly two-day sessions are held on Fridays and Saturdays, from September to May (with no session in December). The March session is on a Sunday and Monday, when participants prepare for, and meet with their state legislators at the Capitol.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire, at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington, near Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Limited to 40 Minnesotans, participants are selected by a panel of Partners graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. The first weekend session for the 2020 to 2021 program year is Sept. 11-12. Local experts and nationally recognized leaders in school inclusion, community organizing, governmental processes, and disability issues are among the presenters.
Participants are required to attend all sessions and complete homework assignments.
For further information, or to get an application form, go to mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class38/index.html or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
