Christmas has always been my favorite time of year, and throughout my lifetime, I’ve accumulated quite the extensive list of must-watch movies during the holidays (My list does not include “Die Hard,” in case you were wondering where I fall on the debate on whether or not the Bruce Willis action flick is a holiday movie.) If you’ve recently cut the cable to the Hallmark Channel, or find yourself needing a new movie to get you into the Christmas spirit, I’ve listed in no particular order six of my favorites (because five wasn’t enough, and if I didn’t stop after six, my list would be as long as Santa’s).
“White Christmas” (1954), starring crooners Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, and Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen, is the cream of the crop of classic holiday musicals. Star singers and former war veterans Bob Wallace (Crosby) and Phil Davis (Kaye) team up with sister act Betty (Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen) to save the lodge owned by Bob and Phil’s former general by putting on a stage production featuring the foursome.
The plot is layered to perfection, with something for everyone. It’s hilarious. “How could a guy that ugly have the nerve to have sisters?” is one of my favorite throwaway lines. It’s touching. Just ask my dad, who can’t make it through the scene where they surprise the general. It’s amazing. Between Vera-Ellen’s dancing, or Crosby and Rosemary’s singing, or Kaye’s slapstick humor and signature wit, it’s the definition of the perfect Christmas classic.
“Home Alone” (1994). In this iconic 90s film, Kevin (Macauley Culkin) is accidentally left home alone at Christmas, and as his family tries to get back to him, burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) attempt to burglarize the McCalister home, but Kevin creates a masterful plan to keep that from happening.
Perhaps this dates me as a typical millennial, but despite the unlikelihood of every pratfall, and the general setup of the plot, I still laugh hysterically at the slapstick humor of Kevin’s traps in the house, and I still cry at the end of the film when the scary next door neighbor becomes Kevin’s confidant.
P.S. If you’re planning a trip to Chicago, make a pit-stop in the northern suburb of Winnetka, where the “Home Alone” house is and where filming took place.
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998). College student Jake (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) wants nothing to do with coming home for Christmas following his father’s re-marriage after his mother’s passing, but a significant bribe by his father convinces him to come home -- but only if he makes it by dinnertime on Christmas Eve. He agrees and plans to pick up girlfriend Allie (Jessica Biel), who hails from his hometown, to make the trek together. But Jake’s rival Eddie (Adam LaVorgna) makes sure that doesn’t happen, and Allie rides with Eddie, instead. Now, stranded without a phone, cash, or even clothes other than a Santa suit, Jake must make his way home - for love, and for the bribe.
This holiday flick is probably one of the most underrated Christmas movies on my list, due to its perfect combination of humor and depth. Accepting change isn’t easy, especially following a loved one’s death, which is amplified during the holidays. Along the way, Jake learns to give up his selfish tendencies and accept change and the love his new step-mom has offered him.
“The Night They Saved Christmas” (1984). In my 32 years of life, I’ve yet to meet anyone who knows about this Christmas film. Claudia (Jaclyn Smith) and Michael (Paul Le Mat) Baldwin move to Alaska for Michael’s new job searching for oil. Unfortunately, drilling for oil has put Santa’s North Pole headquarters at great risk due to the blasts of dynamite nearing its secret location. When Claudia and Michael’s children go missing, an elf-in-disguise brings the children and Claudia to the North Pole, where Santa (Art Carney) and his team must try to convince the Baldwins to stop drilling so close to the North Pole. It’s a race to save Christmas, and it’s as heartwarming as it is adventuresome. This one is probably my most obscure recommendation, but that’s part of the appeal.
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947). The only version worth mentioning, this literal classic brings the Christmas spirit alive. When Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) finds a not-so-sober Santa for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and following meet-and-greet line, Doris Walker (Maureen O’Hara) asks Kris to step into the role, but when Macy’s management finds out that Kris claims he’s the real Santa Claus, Kris is declared insane. Walker’s attorney neighbor Fred Gailey (John Payne) decides to prove Kris is indeed the real Santa and convince Walker and her daughter Susan (a young Natalie Wood) to believe in the magic of Santa and love. The tale in between is woven with the spirit of Christmas and is a classic for a reason.
“The Santa Clause” (1994). I know, I know. I realize that half of my list are Christmas flicks from the 90s and the other half are actual classics, and for whatever reason, there really isn’t a lot in between. But forgive me if I couldn’t help but add one more 90s sensation I could never get over. Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is a divorced single dad who struggles to connect with his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd). While he has custody of Charlie on Christmas Eve, the actual Santa Claus falls off his roof. Scott must deliver the rest of the gifts, and then he and Charlie are taken to the North Pole, where Scott is told that he is now the new Santa Claus, and he must take over Santa duties as he battles for custody of his son.
The best movies are the ones that will make me laugh and cry within the span of a couple hours. This one did so with ease. While the special effects are very dated, the movie holds up as one of the greatest Christmas tales of forgiveness and love while still being humorously entertaining. P.S. In case you want to continue in the series, “The Santa Clause 2” is an almost-as-great sequel, but “The Santa Clause 3” falls flat.
