Proceeds benefit Relay for Life
The Chisago County Relay for Life is sponsoring a shredding benefit event called #ShredRight4Good on Saturday, June 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the County Market in North Branch.
For a $10 donation, individuals and can have two paper grocery bags filled with old, unneeded documents professionally shredded. Participants will need to bring the papers and the ticket to County Market for shredding; there is no limit to the number of tickets purchased.
To purchase tickets, contact Jill Behnke at 651-329-3105 or jillmbehnke@gmail.com. Tickets may be purchased in advanced or on the day of the event.
Proceeds for the event will go to the Chisago County Relay for Life, which is sponsored by the American Cancer Society.
To get more information call the American Cancer Society at 651-255-8100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.