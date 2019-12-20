As Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District celebrates its 20th anniversary, managers and staff are seeking public input on watershed management priorities for the next 10 years.
The district covers 49 square miles of Washington and Chisago Counties, including portions of Chisago City, Forest Lake, Wyoming, Scandia, and Chisago Lake Township. It is a special-purpose, local unit of government with the authority to levy taxes and implement flood-prevention and water quality improvement projects. The total watershed includes 20 named lakes, 300 drainage ditches, 1000 wetlands, and a portion of the Sunrise River.
CLFLWD’s current watershed management plan includes eight issue areas and sets goals for lakes, including decreasing phosphorus concentrations, increasing water clarity, and improving overall water quality grades. Their watershed management approach is both collaborative and science-based.
Recent lake-improvement efforts in the watershed district include:
Bone Lake
Over the past 10 years, water quality in Bone Lake has improved from an “F” to a “B-” thanks to watershed district projects nearby and upstream. A fish barrier installed in 2016 helps to control rough fish populations. Planned projects with nearby landowners will further reduce phosphorus (the key nutrient that causes algae blooms) flowing to the lake.
Comfort Lake
A diagnostic study conducted in 2000 identified several sources of runoff water pollution to Comfort Lake coming from the city of Forest Lake. In recent years, the district has worked with Target in Forest Lake to install multiple stormwater treatment practices in and around its parking lot; partnered with Washington County to enhance a stormwater treatment pond near Cedar Park; and worked with city of Forest Lake to restore a historic wetland and ditch system within Bixby Park. These efforts have reduced phosphorus flowing to the Sunrise River and downstream Comfort Lake by 220 pounds per year.
Moody Lake
Located near the historic blue round barn in southern Chisago County, Moody Lake was once one of the poorest quality lakes in the district. Now, after rehabilitating a nearby wetland, working with nearby farmers to change grazing practices, and conducting alum treatments in the lake, water quality has improved dramatically. These efforts have also greatly benefited Bone Lake, which is downstream.
Forest Hills
This year’s stormwater reuse project at Forest Hills Golf Course will greatly reduce phosphorus flowing into both Shields and Forest Lakes. The watershed district has also removed carp and conducted an alum treatment on Shields Lake, and plans to rehab the existing fish barrier to keep rough fish from re-entering the lake. Other lake improvement projects near Forest Lake include a stormwater retrofit along Hilo Lane and a wetland improvement project near third lake. In addition, the district recently partnered with City of Forest Lake to implement an enhanced street sweeping program that will reduce runoff pollution to Clear, Forest, Comfort, Shields, and Keewahtin Lakes.
Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District listening sessions will be held on the following dates:
Saturday, Jan. 25, 9-10:30 a.m. at the Forest Lake Community Room, second floor, Forest Lake City Center
Thursday, Jan. 30, 6:30-8 p.m. at Scandia Community Center
Each session will include a brief, introductory presentation, followed by time for interactive, small group conversations. Refreshments will be provided.
RSVP at tinyurl.com/WMPSessionRSVP or 651-395-5856. You can also provide input through an online survey at www.tinyurl.com/clflsurvey2019.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water. Contact her at 651-330-8220 x.35 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.