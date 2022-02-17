Lawsuit alleges negligent practices
A former student of North Lakes Academy is suing the school and former NLA volleyball coach Mark Kosloski, who pled guilty in September to criminal sexual misconduct, for $50,000 over emotional distress and negligence. The former student, who was one of two former NLA students involved in the case against Kosloski, claims the school was lax in its policies and procedures in background checks of its employees, as well as failing in its policies to prevent sexual harassment and abuse.
On March 1, 2021, Kosloski was charged with three counts of felony criminal sexual conduct of the former student, and pled guilty in September. He was sentenced on Monday, Feb. 14 to four years in prison, to be eligible for parole after 32 months.
The lawsuit says NLA didn’t have any policies about prefered or acceptable background check providers, or the parameters required by a background check, including inclusion of states previously lived in or a time frame.
It goes on to say that Kosloski has a criminal history that includes a conviction of sexual assault in St. Croix County, Wisconsin in 1999, which showed up for a basic CLEAR database. The filing said the Wyoming police officer investigating the case “reported shock that NLA had either missed or ignored this conviction, because the CLEAR database, one of several programs easily accessible to businesses and organizations, instantly revealed the conviction with only Kosloski’s name and date of birth.”
It goes on to say that Kosloski provided NLA with a background check by a company called “Protect My Ministry,” which specializes offering background checks and volunteer screening services for churches, and allows individuals submitting to background checks to apply and pay for their own background checks. But the background check Kosloski provided to NLA didn’t include his 1999 conviction.
“NLA school administrators failed to carefully review the results of Kosloski’s purported background check, verify the results, ensure that they covered all relevant states and a sufficient time period, or perform a reference check,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also alleges the school did not have protocols and procedures in place to “ensure a safe education environment, and, in particular, to prevent sexual misconduct by school employees against its minor students.”
According to the lawsuit, in January 2018, the former student told a friend, also a student at NLA, of Kosloski’s criminal sexual conduct against her. This friend reported it to NLA Dean of Students Jamie Goulet, that “Kosloski had raped another student and she did not believe the other student was the only victim,” though the student did not provide her friend’s name, the lawsuit says. The lawsuit alleges no actions were taken to investigate the report or to monitor or remove Kosloski from a position with students.
In July 2018, after the former student had graduated, the friend once again reported the sexual assault to a teacher, choosing not to provide her name out of concern. That teacher wrote a letter to NLA Executive Director Cam Stottler indicating Kosloski’s inappropriate contact with a student. The lawsuit again alleges that NLA took no steps to investigate the report, monitor Kosloski or remove him.
NLA Executive Director Cam Stottler did not immediately respond for comment.
