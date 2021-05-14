Forest Lake crushes Woodbury, East Ridge
The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team wanted to honor its four seniors at halftime of its contest against East Ridge on Friday, May 7.
So the Rangers rumbled to a big 9-2 lead in the first half, meaning the halftime celebration of seniors Angela Ebsen, Mikaela Ness, Jenna Stockinger and Megan Tetzlaff was full of smiles.
“In my eyes, they’ve been great captains ever since I got here,” said coach Jenna Brown, who is in her second season as coach – not counting the missed 2020 season. “They are super-kind, respectful and hardworking girls on and off the field. They are the foundation of this team in more ways than they know.”
The seniors certainly laid the foundation for what would be a 12-3 win over the Raptors. Ness, one of the team’s captains, led the offense, finishing with six goals and an assist; the rest were scored by juniors, as Brooke Glumack had three goals and an assist, Erin Brown scored twice, and Samantha Hayek added a goal and an assist.
“The passing was awesome in the offensive zone,” Brown said. “The communication was good, and everyone was using their teammates. They weren’t rushing; they had more patience with the ball, and that’s something we’ve been preaching the past couple of weeks.”
Meanwhile Tetzlaff, the other captain, played a key role on a defense that also saw Ebsen and Stockinger contribute while junior goaltender Hannah Melander made 13 saves.
“We also had positive communication on defense,” Brown said. “Our goalie was communicating with the defense, and everything was well organized and put together.”
Forest Lake also used a big first-half explosion to claim another win last week, a 15-8 thumping of Woodbury on Wednesday, May 5.
Glumack led the way against the Royals with five goals and five assists, while Hayek scored three times and added four assists. Brown and sophomore Emma Halweg both scored twice, while Ebsen, Ness and sophomore Mikayla Kulenkamp had the other goals.
Melander made a pair of saves in that victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.