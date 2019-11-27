On Monday, Nov. 18, Dist. 39 Sen. Karin Housley was honored as an Elected Woman of Excellence by the National Foundation for Women Legislators. The award, which recognizes elected women of both parties for their legislative contributions, was presented at NFWL’s annual conference in San Antonio, Texas.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by my colleagues from state legislatures across the country. As women continue to break barriers and do good for our communities, it’s clear I am in good company,” Senator Housley said in a press release. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done over the past seven years in the Minnesota Senate. We’ve come together – in what was the only divided legislature in the nation – to do good work for the people we represent. I’m really proud of those accomplishments.”
“The Elected Women of Excellence Award was established in 2013 to honor elected women working tirelessly to break down barriers and overcome obstacles to serve their communities,” Jody Thomas, executive director of the National Foundation for Women Legislators, said in a press release. “Leaders like Senator Housley have set the pace for an environment where women can serve in public office and fight for the issues about which they are passionate.”
Senator Housley has represented Forest Lake, Stillwater, and communities along the St. Croix Valley in the Minnesota Senate since 2013. As a state senator, Housley has become known for her work on issues related to aging and long-term care and veterans. She was instrumental in the creation of the first-ever Minnesota Senate committee on aging, which she currently chairs, and was the author of legislation recently passed that provides enhanced protections for elderly and vulnerable adults and licenses assisted living facilities in Minnesota for the first time.
“I’m honored to be part of this group of elected women doing amazing things in state legislatures, park boards, and city councils around the country,” Housley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.