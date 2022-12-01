Sen. Tina Smith made her way up to Fridley on Monday, Nov. 11, to hold a roundtable discussion at Cummins’s electrolyzer production plant in Fridley. She met with local clean energy industry leaders about the job and business impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act.
The roundtable discussion included representatives from Cummins, Minnesota Power, Mortenson Construction and other area businesses.
“For a long time, the Senate was the place that climate policy went to die, but that has changed with this legislation,” Smith said. “Today is really a chance to hear how this is working for you.”
The IRA, which passed in August of this year, focuses primarily on fighting inflation and reducing the U.S.’s carbon emissions 40% by 2030, The two major ways it does this is by investing approximately $300 billion into Deficit Reduction and $369 billion into Energy Security and Climate Change programs over the next 10 years.
Smith shared with ABC Newspapers just how these innovations and challenges will affect citizens’ everyday lives. Although many of the things discussed on Monday have major implications for the energy industry and the operations of businesses, there are still ways the average citizen will benefit, she said. Energy is a field that everyone participates in, and Smith said you’ll see a positive change not only in your local economies but your monthly energy bills, as well.
“What we knew going into this was how this transition is going to create so many opportunities here in Minnesota, both from a job and an economic standpoint,” Smith said. “If you’re living in this part of the state, and any part really, think about how this legislation will be sure to save you money, reduce emissions and create job opportunities.”
Managing Director for Americas for Hydrogen Technologies at Cummins Alex Savelli summed up a major talking point that many businesses had, saying the IRA was able to provide the incentive and direction to get many green energy production completed in a timely manner. One benefit that he highlighted was the increase in jobs that these projects will provide.
“It’s an honor to have you here, and it’s an exciting time for the Fridley facility,” Savelli said. “The best way to sum up the IRA is that it was paramount to help us do what we’re doing today. It enabled many companies to proceed with their projects even faster. (Our new electrolyzer) will employ 100-150 people, whether through promotions or new hires and an increased capacity close to a gigawatt.”
Several other Minnesota businesses have seen an increase in opportunity and business as a result of the IRA, with Native-owned Solar Bear of Minneapolis being no exception. CEO Bob Blake was there to speak about the IRA and his business’s impact on tribes both in and outside of Minnesota.
“The opportunities the IRA has brought have been incredible,” Blake said. “I got picked up by a national group to participate in a seminar and afterward I had tribes across the country calling me (about solar installation). Tribes are in the driver’s seat now and they can decide how their project goes.”
As the demand for renewable energy goes up, so will the experts who know how to install it. Minneapolis business owner Joaquin Thomas, of GoSolar! Construction, shared the confidence that the IRA brought him when it came to having the right parts and people for the job.
“As far as impact, the job provision with its apprenticeship language has been huge for us,” Thomas said. “It allows us to invest in infrastructure and education. A lot of those programs have waiting lists that are pretty big, so we see that provision as being a huge opportunity.”
Those outside of the renewable energy sector will soon see the impacts of the IRA, as renewable products will come from the innovations that new renewable energy technologies bring.
Michael Reese, Renewable Energy Director at the UM’s West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris, shared that the university is working on ways to turn wind energy into anhydrous ammonia, an important component in fertilizer. This means that Minnesota can produce its own green fertilizer at cheaper costs for Minnesota farmers.
While the excitement for the potential that the IRA brings was evident in the group, there were still several challenges to be met when it comes to energy transmission.
David Mortenson, chairman of Mortenson Construction, shared that an increased demand for renewable energy will lead to a greater need for energy transmission, a need which some states have already solved.
“By 2030, we’re expected to have 200 gigawatts of clean energy,” Mortenson shared.
That much power can provide energy for an equivalent of 150 million homes.
“That’s five times where we’re at today,” Mortenson said. “We can look at (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas) and their clean energy highway in west Texas they developed after their 2021 cold snap. They solved their transmission issue.”
Adam Sokolski of EDF Renewables shared the concern, telling Smith, “We would love for the next Congress to take a look at it.”
President, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors for ALLETE Bethany Owen shared a challenge for those at the table, Smith included, as they talked about the many ways that they will use the legislation in the IRA to continue Minnesota’s clean energy initiatives. The challenge is the same one she shares with the employees of her Duluth-based company.
“How can we create this clean energy transition without leaving anyone behind?” Owen asked the group. “How we transition is just as important as the transition itself. The Inflation Reduction Act is going to help us to make these transitions right.”
Nina Axelson, President and Founder Grid Catalyst, agreed, saying that Minnesota businesses, entrepreneurs and legislators will need to take charge in order to not only make these transitions equitable for Minnesotans, but to make leaders in the field of clean energy transitions.
“When we think of equity and small business, so much of that lies in innovation,” Axelson said. “We believe Minnesota can be that innovation ecosystem, you can tell just by looking around this table. We will not make it through this moment, however, if we don’t step up.”
