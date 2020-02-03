Commissioner Scott Schulte was elected chair of the seven-member Anoka County Board at its Jan. 7, 2020, organizational meeting. 

“I’d like to thank my fellow commissioners and the public for their faith in me,” Schulte said.  “I look forward to serving in this capacity — it’s a privilege and an honor.”

Schulte will also serve on the county’s Airport Advisory Commission, Finance and Capital Improvements, Anoka County Regional Economic Development Executive, Management, Internal Audit, and Investment Review committees, the Facilities Management and Construction Subcommittee, Board of Oversight of Court-Appointed Attorneys, Joint Law Enforcement Council, Workforce Development Board, Anoka County Canvassing Board and the Greater Metropolitan Workforce Council; Anoka County Regional Railroad Authority; and the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Schulte is a voting delegate for District 10 of the Association of Minnesota Counties and the National Association of Counties Annual Conference.  He is the lead commissioner in matters relating to elections/reapportionment/voter registration, insurance/retirement and pipeline safety.

Schulte represents District 7, which includes portions of Andover, Anoka, and Coon Rapids.

Load comments