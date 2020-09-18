The 1920 high school building accommodated students in the 9th through 12th grades. In the common assembly hall on the third floor, freshmen sat in two rows by the door. In the next rows, sophomores and juniors were seated. Seniors occupied the seats by the window.
The all-purpose gymnasium on the first floor had a stage at one end for plays and popular operettas. A balcony on the second floor outlined the gym floor on two sides. This was ideal for watching basketball games.
The original school buses were unique compared with the fleet of buses used today. The students riding the buses today might appreciate the history of students riding school buses from 1919 to the 1930s. Different buses were used for summer and winter.
The first buses were Model-T Fords. When the winter snows came the bus body was removed from the bus frame and mounted on a horse-drawn sleigh with big wooden runners. There was hay on the floor to help keep the students’ feet warm. A little stove up front kept the driver warm when temperatures dipped to 30 degrees below zero. The driver usually saw to it that the little ones were nearest to the stove.
In order to keep warm, it wasn’t unusual for the students to stamp their feet and swing their arms, as they huddled on the seats in their four-buckled overshoes and pulled wool stocking caps down over their eyes.
Ray Bergerson remembers the muddy clay and gravel roads in the spring. During this season, the bus drivers put this versatile wooden bus top on a high-wheeled wagon. The bus swayed from side to side through the thick mud. On more than one occasion, one of the wheels dropped into a deep hole. When this happened, everybody had to get out to push. In Bergerson’s opinion, it was easier to walk behind the bus than to ride inside.
In 1933, the district bought its first shift bus, a Model-A Ford. Eric Berggren and Clem Dupre were the mechanics that kept the buses running at that time.
In contrast with the modern school lunch facilities for students today, the lunch program in 1949 seems like the “olden days.” The first complete hot lunch was served October 17, 1949. The first menu was chipped beef, peas, mashed potatoes, and bread and butter, with milk and cookies for dessert. The lunch cost 10 cents and milk 5 cents. Some 325 students were served.
Jane Havlisch was the lunch supervisor. She was aided by Lind Roskes, Inga Schmidt, Mrs. Peter Berg, and Hedda Erickson.
Reynold Erickson, superintendent of school buildings, designed a folding table that dropped from the wall and folded up. It was used for the cafeteria. Refining his invention, Reynold later designed fold-away band stands, choral risers, and stages. These inventions were marketed under Erickson Fold-Away products and have been used throughout the country.
Remodeling the old Central School Building was the start of the expansion of our consolidated school system.
Consolidation of Schools
The many outlying one and two-room country schools were consolidated into one school district 831 in Forest Lake in 1951 under school superintendent Mr. Hughs.
What happened to the little schools? Hay Lake school became a museum, Goose Lake school was moved to Forest Lake and became the V.F.W. post 4210 club rooms. Hopkins school is boarded up. Johnson, Big Lake and Oakdale schools are gone and the Carlyle school is the popular Country School Restaurant.
New Schools
As school enrollment increased, building programs were implemented. A wing for elementary students was added to the original Central school. Southwest Jr. High school was built in 1965, a new Forest View Elementary building was opened in 1968. The Modern Senior High complex of the 1990s was operational in January 1972. In 1961 St. Peter’s Catholic Elementary School was started for classes 1-6, Kindergarten was added later. There is an enrollment of 230 pupils.
In 1980, demolition started on old Central school, it was the end of another part of school history. Former students will remember the creaky wooden floors, the wide stairways and the classes that were held in the basement rooms.
From the humble beginning of the “blab” school of 1861, School District 831 covers 230 square miles. The outlying schools are Wyoming, Linwood, Columbus, Lino Lakes, parts of Hugo and surrounding area, and Scandia. During the 1992-93 school year, 7280 students were attending grades K-12.
At the end of the 1992-93 school year then superintendent Dr. Gerald Brynildson retired.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
