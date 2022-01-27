Superintendent says testing will be key to mitigate spread
Cases of COVID-19 in the Forest Lake Area School District have skyrocketed in the last month, topping any previous surge seen by the district. The timing aligns with the country’s recent surge as school district cases increased between the weeks ending on Friday, Jan. 7, and Friday, Jan. 14, according to the district’s coronavirus tracking website.
“The current Omicron cases exceed whatever spike we had early on in the pandemic,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
Case numbers from the second week of January ending on Friday, Jan. 14, were the highest numbers the district has seen, which topped the previous week’s numbers recorded from the week ending on Friday, Jan. 7.
Some specific schools have seen a dramatic rise and fall within the month, while others have not yet seen a fall off.
For example, Linwood Elementary remains in person, requiring masks, after reporting 25 positive cases during the week ending on Friday, Jan. 14, compared to zero reported cases the week prior.
The school followed its masking mandate following the rise in cases on Jan. 14, and cases decreased to 13 for the week ending on Friday, Jan. 21. Massey said this indicates that the masking protocols are working.
“We have [found it helpful], and it’s all anecdotal and based on what gets reported,” Massey said.
The Forest Lake Area High School experienced an increase from 16 to 65 confirmed cases between Friday Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, and Forest Lake Area Middle School saw an increase from 19 to 30 positive cases. By Jan. 21, cases were at 50 and 42 at the high school and middle school, respectively. Adding cases for STEP and the community school, total cases for secondary schools are at 102 for the second consecutive week.
In total, there were 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases for students and faculty at the primary level for the week ending on Jan. 7. There were 81 confirmed cases the following week Jan. 14, which is a 65% increase in one week. By the end of the week of Jan. 21, the weekly case total was at 67, which is a decrease of 17%.
At the secondary level, the increase in cases from Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 represented a 155% increase from the previous week. There was no decrease between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21.
The current surge is the highest the district has seen throughout the pandemic with full in-person learning and no mask mandate protocols in place at the secondary level, though masks are strongly encouraged.
During previous surges, the district moved to hybrid learning, which cut student in-person attendance in half while the other half spent the day in virtual learning. It also had the state’s mask mandate in place for any in the school buildings.
Throughout the year, elementary schools have been following a mitigation protocol that mandates mask-wearing in classrooms for 10 days if there is one positive case, and whole school populations are required to mask for 10 days if 5% or more of the school population tests positive or has COVID-like symptoms.
During this surge of case numbers, which started in January, all seven elementary schools have 5% or more of cases or COVID-like illness and require masking.
“That is in place currently at all elementary schools due to illness rates or to classrooms having positive cases,” Massey said.
The secondary schools, including the high school, middle school, STEP and community school, do not follow the same mitigation protocols the primary schools follow because students at the secondary grades had the opportunity to get vaccinated in August when the school board approved the elementary mitigation protocol. Since then vaccines have been approved for elementry level students.
“The vaccination rate at the elementary level remains pretty low, not that it’s super high at the secondary, but it’s higher at the secondary,” Massey said.
Even though secondary schools don’t follow similar masking mandates when positive cases or COVID-like symptoms are reported, no courses of coronavirus mitigation have been ruled out.
“We keep all of our options open. There aren’t currently plans to move in that direction, but we do continue to monitor cases and keep our options open,” Massey said.
Massey continued to emphasize the importance of masking.
“Now we’re not mandating it. But that shouldn’t be ... interpreted, I should say, as it really doesn’t matter if you wear a mask. It matters,” Massey said.
The district recently purchased around 3,200 KN95 and N95 masks which will be offered to students and faculty who request them.
Additionally, the district acquired 13,000 at-home test kits that are available for students and faculty members. Massey hopes that testing to identify cases will mitigate spread.
“With the wide abundance of tests that have been made available for our kids and our staff, we feel that the best approach is to test as many kids as parents feel need to be tested,” Massey said.
The district will not require testing, and Massey understands the reasons families may not want to test, but making test kits available is the best option he has to mitigate the spread of the virus while keeping students in school.
“There are a lot of reasons perhaps that somebody may not want to test or report their positive test. I get that, but all I can do is continue to provide as much testing opportunity as possible,” Massey said.
Though the number of at-home test kits distributed to faculty and students isn’t quantified, Massey has heard from his staff that people are requesting them through their schools.
Prior to this surge at the Thursday, Dec. 2, school board meeting, Massey proposed an additional step to protocol that would unilaterally transition a classroom or school to distance learning if there were three or more connected COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
“We don’t want to do a blanket ‘all kids are out for 10 days’ when we have the ability to widely test,” Massey said.
Students and faculty members who test positive are required to quarantine for five days and mask for the next consecutive five days upon returning to school.
“This quarantine period is shorter now, it’s five days versus ten so it’s less impactful,” Massey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.