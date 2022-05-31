Equity practices, programs to continue at the district through other partnerships
The Forest Lake Area School Board approved the dissolution of its joint powers agreement with Equity Alliance MN in a 5-0 vote, with members Jill Landstrom and Gail Theisen absent, during the school board meeting on Thursday, May 19.
The Forest Lake Area School District has been one of Equity Alliance’s five district members — Forest Lake Area, Inver Grove Heights, Roseville Area, South St. Paul and White Bear Lake Area Schools — for more than a decade prior to the nonprofit organization’s upcoming dissolution due to financial instability.
“Over the last several years, Equity Alliance has not been self-sustaining and as a result the organization’s projected to exhaust the remaining fund balance no later than June 2023,” school board member Jeff Peterson said.
Equity Alliance MN is a nonprofit organization that originated as the East Metro Integration School District, covering two schools. When the schools closed, it transitioned into a multi-district collaborative effort to create and provide equity programs at schools across the state.
“[Equity Alliance has] done a lot of good work with helping schools figure out where they fall short in equity issues. Oftentimes they’re invited in by school districts because of things that have happened,” Raphael said.
One of Equity Alliance’s tools to help schools understand where they fall short in equity was through providing equity audit surveys to students regarding how they perceive topics like race and LGBTQ+ inclusion.
“The questions are tough questions, right? They’re not like, ‘Do you love puppies?’ They’re like, ‘Have you ever been treated badly because of your race?’ You know, they’re real questions,” Rapheal said.
The Forest Lake Area School district has not use equity audits at any of its schools, but has utilized other Equity Alliance services like culturally responsive professional development training and student leadership programs.
Not only did Equity Alliance provide services, the multi-district collaborative equity effort allowed the Forest Lake Area School District – and its other four member districts – to receive state funding from the Minnesota Department of Education via the Achievement and Integration Program.
“One of the reasons that Equity Alliance was put together is because you can get state dollars, and you can get kind of matching funds locally if you work with another district on equity issues,” Rapheal said.
Without the five-district partnership Equity Alliance provides to the school district, Forest Lake administration plans to seek out a similar collaborative effort when the organization dissolves.
“We can maintain that funding through other means and by partnering with other schools. And I’ve talked to Steve [Massey] about that, and we’re fully committed to that,” Raphael said.
School Board member Julie Corcoran agreed that it is important work and valuable funding to continue to pursue after the dissolution.
“It’s been great for us, as a district, to have the financial – the extra money – to be able to do the things we need to do within our district to be equitable across the board,” Corcoran said.
As a way to continue the work Equity Alliance facilitated, the district plans to continue its partnership with individuals they’ve connected with through Equity Alliance who contract similar services like professional development on equity.
“We’ve got a number of folks that we partner with and may provide some of that professional development. … So that work will continue,” Massey said.
The fate of the student leadership and summer business innovation programs, however, are uncertain.
“We’re not sure, yet, exactly what that might look like. So that may or may not happen as it currently does, so we’ll assess that as we get into the summer and start planning for next year,” Massey added.
Despite the uncertainty of how student equity programs will look in the future, the district is looking at the dissolution of Equity Alliance as a new opportunity.
“We’re fully committed to continue what is a very important part of our strategic plan, [which] is making sure that every kid gets a chance at a great education in these schools and that’s what equity is,” Raphael said.
School board member Kate Luthner pointed out during the Thursday, May 5 meeting that equity programs will not disappear from the district because of the foundational work laid out at the with the help of Equity Alliance.
“It set up a lot of school districts in a positive way to know what they need to do, and I’m looking forward to how we take the next step evolving in our equity, within our district, specifically. So, it’s back in our hands,” Luthner said at the Thursday, May 19 meeting.
“We’ve got strong systems in place and talented people that know this work and will continue to help us respond to situations if we need to and we’ll continue the work around professional development,” Massey said.
