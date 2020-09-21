School opened this year on time with elementary students attending everyday and middle and high school students attending every other day. This brings a significant sense of normalcy for students, families and staff. The morning routines are back in full swing as buses are rolling throughout the community, teachers are busy preparing lessons and students are hard at work learning and doing school work. A thirty-member task force of parents, students, teachers, support staff and administrators spent the summer planning for three school opening scenarios. These include in-person learning, hybrid learning, and distance learning or remote learning. On July 30th, the Governor provided guidance for schools to follow when considering which school model to implement at the start of the school year. The guidance includes a metric that takes into account the level of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 county residents over a two-week period.
In addition to monitoring county data for the three districts served by the district, Anoka, Chisago, and Washington, we consider the local level of COVID -19 cases by examining cases within the zip codes served by the district.
The thoughtful and diligent work of the Return to School Task Force enabled the district to establish our school opening plan immediately following the release of the Governor’s guidance. In addition to students returning to the classroom, approximately 12% of our students have elected to participate in the Ranger Academy, a full distance learning option. These students are served by district educators and spend their day learning through interactive, online lessons and independent learning activities.
I have asked the staff and our students and families to be flexible and prepared. The district stands ready to pivot to a more restrictive learning model if COVID-19 cases spike in the community. We are prepared to have classrooms or schools move to distance learning if there are cases in a classroom or school.
In so many ways, it feels like we are back to “normal.” Yet, at the same time, there is much that does not look the same. Students and staff wear face coverings the entire day except for when eating or participating in physical activities. Students wash their hands before and after using classroom materials and many times throughout the day. Space between students is maximized in the classroom and lunchroom. Interaction between groups of students is restricted in order to limit exposure between students. Only half the students occupy the hallways and classrooms at the middle school and high school in order to limit the contact students have with other students.
Students are amazingly adaptable. Wearing face coverings, washing hands, distancing from other students has become the norm in our schools. None of these measures, however, impede learning. Students are engaged and excited to be back at school. Staff are thrilled to have students back in the classroom and Forest Lake Area Schools are alive with laughter and the buzz of learning.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
