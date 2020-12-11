Attorneys for district and Peterson both concluded there was no conflict prior to vote
Jeff Peterson, the Forest Lake Area School Board president, is under fire from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Minnesota, which accused Peterson of a conflict of interest regarding the school’s project labor agreement for its new sports complex, which the board approved on Nov. 5.
The project labor agreement allows the district to only entertain bids for the construction project from unionized workers.
Adam Hanson, a representative of Associated Builders and Contractors of Minnesota, an organization representing non-unionized construction workers in Minnesota, presented an open letter to the board detailing the allegations during the board’s meeting on Dec. 3.
Peterson is arguing the conflict doesn’t exist, citing inaccurate information presented by Hanson.
Hanson’s claims
Hanson was not able to speak directly to board members during the meeting due to the school board moving its meetings to a digital format after moving all students to distance learning starting the week of Nov. 30.
However, Hanson was allowed to present a letter to the school board that was read to all members, with no discussion allowed after the reading, by Peterson.
The letter started with Hanson bringing attention to Peterson’s job away from the school board and what him voting on the project labor agreement would entail.
“As many of you know, or maybe don’t know, Board President Peterson is a salaried executive with the local carpenters union,” Hanson said. “There’s nothing wrong with that by itself, except he voted last month to give his employer an exclusive, sweetheart monopoly contract for the upcoming sports complex construction project.
“Imagine you work for a widget-making company and you brought to this school board a contract proposal with a special interest group that requires the district to buy widgets only from your employer. That’s what happened last month with Board President Peterson’s yes vote.”
Hanson then went on to state that in his organization’s view, and according to state law, because of Peterson’s vote the project labor agreement should be considered void.
The law he is referring to is a Minnesota statutory law that addresses conflicts of interest: “Except as authorized in Section 123B.195 or 471.88, a public officer, which includes school board members, who is authorized to take part in any manner in making any sale, lease or contract in an official capacity shall not voluntarily have a personal financial interest in that sale, lease or contract or personally benefit financially from it.”
Hanson noted according to the law, criminal charges could be brought, and also cited the board’s code of ethics, which he claims Peterson broke.
“Even if you don’t think this violated state law, this board’s own code of ethics in Article 114 says that in the case of conflicts of interest board members must ‘abstain because a conflict of interest exists,’” Hanson said.
In his closing remarks in the letter, Hanson brought up Peterson not publicly disclosing his employment or that his employer could possibly receive a contract under the project labor agreement. He closed the letter by urging board members to rescind the project labor agreement.
“It’s not too late to rescind the PLA and solicit bids from all qualified contractors and still get your project completed on time and on budget,” Hanson said. “That removes the stain of discrimination present with the current PLA and could also remedy the glaring conflict of interest violation that looms over this board and particularly board president Peterson.”
Hanson has also reached out to legal counsel, who in turn sent a letter to the school district regarding the issue.
To hear the reading of the letter in its entirety, the recording of the Dec. 3 school board meeting is available on the Forest Lake Area School Board’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/36Sd6sH.
Peterson’s response
Peterson denied many of Hanson’s claims in a comment to the Times, stating that there is no conflict of interest with him giving his input and voting on the project labor agreement.
“Adam Hanson has leveled some fairly serious and false allegations. I work for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, not the local Carpenters Union as Mr. Hanson has indicated. I receive no compensation from the Carpenters Local, and the Regional Council has no affiliation with the St. Paul Building Trades, the other party to the PLA,” Peterson said.
Peterson went on to mention that the project labor agreement does not sell anything as Hanson claimed in his letter. The construction work and contracts for the athletic complex are awarded to contractors, not unions.
Peterson also explained that Hanson’s claims about his employment and receiving compensation for introducing project labor agreements were incorrect.
“Also indicated in the letter from Mr. Hanson’s legal team is that I am elected to my position of employment. I am a hired employee of the Regional Council,” Peterson said. “I do not place union members on projects as part of my role and I receive no additional compensation for introducing PLAs. I am a salaried employee and that salary is set by the Regional Council’s bylaws.”
The school district’s attorney and Peterson’s attorney have also looked into the matter prior to the vote on Nov. 5 and determined that there was no conflict of interest as Hanson and his attorney claim. Since the meeting, Peterson stated that he has also contacted an independent law firm for a third opinion and they agreed with the two opinions that Peterson had already received.
“I participated in every piece of business the night of the PLA vote; as the chair, I was conducting the meeting,” Peterson said. “Everyone on the board is aware of my position with NCSRCC. I regularly wear union apparel to the meeting and I am a proud union member through and through. I was elected to my school board position by the voters of this community, who just reelected all of the existing incumbents. My vote for the PLA was based on the best interests of this community, which is to utilize contractors who pay the area standard wage and do not undermine standards such as a state-certified apprenticeship, retirement, and employer-paid healthcare in construction in this area.
“As an organization, the union represents working people, most of whom are paid by the hour. Conversely, the ABC (Associated Builders and Contractors of Minnesota) represents company owners. The owners of one of their former members, Merit Drywall, were recently sentenced for theft by swindle for misclassifying their employees as independent contractors to avoid paying workers’ compensation. These are the types of contractors we would like to avoid on our construction projects. A PLA helps ensure that legitimate contractors are utilized.”
The school district has not made any statements regarding the matter or announced plans to revoke the project labor agreement at this moment.
