Superintendent Massey receives new 3-year contract
The prayers of many local sports fans and boosters were answered Feb. 6 when the Forest Lake Area School Board approved funding for a major upgrade to athletic facilities at the high school by a unanimous “aye” vote.
“We have been asked for decades, ‘when are we going to improve the track, when are we going to improve the field?’” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
The new facilities, detailed with computer-generated mockups in the Jan. 30 issue of The Times, will be headlined by a new high-quality artificial turf field in Ranger Stadium, replacing the natural grass field that has occupied the venue for decades. Concerns about the current field include a high crown and poor drainage.
A meet-ready track, new bleachers and bathroom facilities are also included in the plan for the main stadium. A new turf venue will also be built to serve as a new home for the Ranger softball program, with the outfield being part of a new full-length field that can be utilized by junior varsity teams in football, soccer and lacrosse.
“With the thought of having the community come out to watch a game in [an improved] stadium, I’m super excited,” Board Member Kate Luthner said.
The athletic improvements had long taken a back seat to other projects throughout the district, but the general consensus among the board and the administration is that the time for improvements has arrived.
Estimated cost for the improvement projects as a whole was presented as $7.381 million, a total that includes, for the major projects, $1.479 million for the track, $1.332 million and $1.2 million for the two turf fields and $1.9 million for stadium improvements, including new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bleachers, scoreboards, sound systems and sewer systems for bathrooms. As part of a presentation in favor of approving the project, Massey argued that because synthetic turf can support many more events throughout the school year, the cost of maintenance over the long term would actually decrease on a per-event basis, from approximately $1,800 per event cost for a grass field to approximately $1,300 per event with turf.
“[With turf] we can extend the season from in the spring and fall, and we can have events there from sun-up to sundown and even later, because we don’t wear out the turf,” Massey said.
The projects are to be funded through long-term facilities maintenance bonds ($1.5 million), capital facilities bonds ($1.6 million) and lease levy financing ($4.3 million). Following the approval vote for the athletic fields projects, the two bonds were also approved by a board vote. The district will ask for approval of the levy in September.
New contract for Massey
With Massey’s current contract due to expire on June 30, the board voted to approve a newly negotiated contract to keep Massey in the role for the next three years. Speaking before the vote, Members expressed support for the terms of the contract and gratitude to Massey for what they described as an easy negotiation process.
Under the terms of the new contract, Massey will receive salary of $179,763 for the 2020-21 school year, $183,358 for 2021-22 and $187,025 for 2022-23, which Member Bob Raphael noted represents a 2% increase each year.
“It’s an honor to work in such a great district; my wife and I raised our kids in the district and it’s an incredible place to work and live,” Massey said. “It is a true honor to serve this district.”
Other business
The board also voted to approve the following:
- A settlement in the amount of $17,500, of which $10,000 would be reimbursed through insurance, removing the district from further action relating to a civil lawsuit, TruNorth Solar LLC v. Apex, Solar Rangers and ISD 831. The lawsuit relates to a disagreement over funds allegedly owed by Apex to TruNorth Solar for the installation of solar panels on roof space leased by the district. According to the district, settling out of the lawsuit and avoiding further involvement will save the district as much as $100,000 in attorneys fees and related costs.
- Updates to district policy on acts of bullying, intimidation and violence.
- A policy whereby the district would reimburse board members “for expenses incurred in travel where such travel is to represent the school district as a board member.”
Retirements
The board approved the retirement, as of the end of the current school year, of two longtime employees of the district. Special recognition and thanks were given to Forest View Elementary kindergarten teacher Lisa Mansell for 34 years of service and to Janelle Lindberg-Kendrick, who has worked in the district for 28 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.