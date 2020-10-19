Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals are looking for students from grades 5-12 to apply for local, state and national recognition through their 2021 scholarship program. The application deadline is set for Nov. 10.
The top middle school and high school volunteers from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. Those students will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events.
In May, the program will name America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
Students who are interested in applying should visit spirit.prudential.com.
