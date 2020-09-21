The National Association of Secondary School Principals is calling for Minnesota students in grades 5-12 to apply for the 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, from now until Nov. 10.
The scholarship program honors students who have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise.
If selected, the top middle school and high school volunteers from the state will be named honorees in February of 2021. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions, and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events in early May.
During the recognition event in May, the program will name America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
For complete details on the 2021 program and the stories of Minnesota’s top youth volunteers from years past, visit spirit.prudential.com.
