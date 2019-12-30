Ice skating courses teach and assist skaters

The city of Scandia will host two six-week skating recreation programs. The courses will both begin Jan. 8. The Learn to Skate program will teach recreational skating skills to children of different ages and abilities, and is taught by a trained coach, and is directed towards beginners who have little or infrequent skating experience. More advanced skaters will work on a variety of skating skills. 

The Pleasure Skating program will also be offered with a volunteer adult available to help provide supervision and guidance while participants work on their skills. 

Pre-registration is required, and class sizes are limited. Registration forms and detailed information about the program is available on the city’s website at ci.scandia.mn.us. Limited financial support is available. For more information, call the Scandia City office at 651-433-2274.

