Scandia Elementary School fifth grader Katherine Schenz recently earned a perfect score in the first of three meets in this year’s WordMasters Challenge, a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of words considerably harder than their grade level, then challenges them to use the words to compete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically.
Competing in the difficult blue division, Katherine earned a perfect score of 20 in the challenge. Nationally, only 83 fifth graders achieved this result. Katherine was coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by Janae Peterson.
