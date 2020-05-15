Tensions that have been years in the making in a particular Scandia neighborhood were a big topic of discussion for the Scandia City Council during its workshop on May 6.
Council Member Steve Kronmiller said during the meeting he noted a high percentage of the call volume to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, who the city of Scandia contracts with for law enforcement, came from the 18000 block of Layton Avenue. Kronmiller reported to the council that in 2019, 13% of calls from the city to the sheriff’s office came from that block, and so far in 2020, they account for 15%. A look at the breakdown of calls beginning from 2017 show that 40% were related to traffic and driving, and 33% were related to suspicious people, noise complaints, and civil matters and disputes.
“The neighborhood is really in a state of chaos right now, and just about everybody I’ve talked to have expressed the concern that if something doesn’t happen right now, they’re afraid something tragic might happen,” Kronmiller said.
City Administrator Ken Cammilleri said from a city perspective, there are several action items that could offer assistance and clarity to the issue. Sheriff’s Deputy David Peters, who took over as Scandia’s dedicated deputy, isn’t issued a decibel meter, but Cammilleri said a noise measuring tool would help any matters where a noise complaint could be verified if the noise level is near the threshold. Other things like ordinance clarifications, such as storage of items on a property, and parking or number of vehicles allowed on a property, would also help enforcement.
One of the biggest concerns, Cammilleri said, was that in the past, numerous citations didn’t get a follow-up from the city’s prosecuting attorney, so many went unprosecuted.
“Certainly, that’s an issue of concern, and it would notably make a lot of very people upset,” he said. He said he spoke with Peters, and Peters “has every intention” of reviewing compliance issues in the past and plans to reinstate the enforcement of those calls.
Peters added that the call volume is high because the majority of calls are complaints.
“Whether or not criminal activity is taking place has no bearing on the call; … they are complaints that are based on perceived activities,” he said.
Council Member Patti Rey suggested a neighborhood gathering to help discuss and work through the issues.
“Getting to know each other can make a world of a difference in how people get along,” she said.
Mayor Christine Maefsky agreed, but added that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that would be difficult to do.
“Doing it over Zoom isn’t the way to do it,” Maefsky said. “But I think letting them know that we do have city officials who are willing to work with them [is important].”
“I’d say communication seems to be one of the more fundamental issues,” Cammilleri said. “It definitely would be a positive direction. On the enforcement side, both Deputy Peters and I encourage disputes to communicate with one another first. … When we start getting enforcement active, that’s usually reserved for a last-ditch effort.”
Farmers Market a go
The Scandia Farmers Market was approved to move forward this summer with a new plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines set forth by Gov. Walz and the CDC. The market will be open from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 10 through Sept. 16. This summer, it will take place in the Scandia Community Center parking lot, and the number of people allowed to enter the market space will be controlled. Masks will likely be required for shoppers. Gammelgarden communication director Sarah Porubcansky, who is coordinating this year’s market, said that they will tell customers that the market is purely for shopping purposes.
“This isn’t a family outing,” she said.
Masks encouraged by proclamation
The council approved 3-2 a proclamation encouraging people to wear masks while in Scandia.
“While I don’t feel we can require masks, letting the public know that we feel [masks] are important and the reasons why they are important is a service the city should be doing,” Maefsky said.
Council Member Chris Ness said that while he’s not opposed to masks, he doesn’t “think the city should be getting into this.”
Cusick agreed, and said, “I think it’s redundant.”
The proclamation passed with Maefsky, Rey, and Kronmiller voting for, and Ness and Cusick against.
LC4YF gives Scandia council update
Linda Madsen, executive director of the Lakes Center for Youth & Families, gave an update on how the organization is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic during the work session, and noted that the counseling is now remote work, and enrichment programs are closed..
One enrichment program currently closed is Tried and True, a small machine repair shop run by a retired mechanic that mentors youth by teaching them how to do repairs and run a business.
Madsen said Youth First is another closed enrichment program. It is an after-school program for youth in grades 4-6 at four different schools. The program is free to participants and meets once a week.
One of the challenges facing Lakes Center for Youth & Families during the COVID-19 pandemic is revenue for the agency.
Madsen said, “Moving ahead with COVID-19, our biggest challenge has been for the last seven years we have been the recipient of charitable gambling at Running Aces. With Running Aces being closed, that is our largest and most consistent source of revenue.”
-Noelle Olson contributed to this article.
