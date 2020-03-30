Virtual or phone meetings have become the new normal amidst the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and that is true for the Scandia City Council, who held its first virtual/call-in meeting on March 17. The council anticipates holding future meetings virtually until it is no longer necessary. Anyone interested in viewing and participating in a meeting is able to do so through the city website.
While it seems unlikely that it will be needed, the council approved modifying their leave policy based on a template developed by the Minnesota League of Cities to include pandemic situations. If employees are sick and have already used all their sick leave, they can now be covered by their insurance for a longer period to prevent their insurance policy from lapsing. City supervisors will also be able to send employees home if they exhibit signs of illness.
“It is unlikely that, unless someone has used their leave [already], that they would need to use this program, but if they did, we would have it in place,” said City Administrator Ken Cammilleri.
Employee travel to conferences and similar events will also be limited.
When questioned why the council was considering the measure when it seems unlikely that it will be used, Cammilleri pointed out that many neighboring cities, like Forest Lake and Hugo, have recently adopted similar policies.
“Now its become best practice,” he said.
City Hall to continue normal operations
While the coronavirus has impacted many areas of life, Scandia city staff aim to maintain business as usual for as long as possible.
“I see no reason why the city should be amending any of its operations at this time,” said Cammilleri.
If the situation worsens, he said that there might be the option of closing the city hall doors and only accepting phone calls or emails.
There will, however, be other operational changes in the city. The building inspector will not be completing in-home inspections, but rather will complete inspections by pictures sent for review. Likewise, the fire department will be changing their practices based on recommendations by the CDC.
