The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will offer two flower experiences this month. The club will have a booth at the Scandia Farmers Market on Wednesday, July 7 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at which visitors can make wildflower seed balls to take home and plant. The Lions Club will also hold a planting event on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at Wayne Erickson Memorial Ball Field and the Hay Lake Park Pavilion, at which attendees will volunteer to plant perennial flowers and grasses for early-migrating birds and wildlife. Attendees are asked to bring gloves and a trowel. A picnic will be provided afterwards by the Scandia-Marine Lions Club. Sign up for the event is requested by visiting scandiamarinelions.org/volunteer.
