The Scandia-Marine Lion’s Club announced its 2021 scholarship recipients. The recipients are as follows:

McKenna Andrews, Quinlan Bonnett, Jordan Boysen, Cayden Christenson, Erik Ivester, Katelyn Kaup, Paige Kulick, Charles Leonhart, Emma Newcomb, Strom Norcross, Emma Peterson, Logan Rachel, Trevor Skupien, Michael Springer, Cole Swan, Frances Tarlizzo, John Tarlizzo, Vince Tarlizzo, Levi Waskey, and Analise Wolkerstorfer.

