Julie Hull moved family to begin new role
From babysitting to coaching and volunteering in schools, Julie Hull knew early on in life that she loved working with children.
“I began coaching at a young age and loved the excitement athletes would get when working hard on a skill and succeeding at it,” Hull said. “I have always loved working with children.”
Hull, who grew up in New Prague, was hired as the new principal of Scandia Elementary this past summer and has begun her first year as a full-time principal.
Becoming a teacher
When deciding on what she wanted to do with her life, Hull went back to what she loved: working with children. She graduated with a B.S. in elementary education from Winona State University in 2005 and started her career as a kindergarten teacher and coach in New Prague.
When it came to how she taught, Hull wanted to help students who struggle with core subjects, because she once struggled in school as student herself.
“I went into education with the goal of helping all students to become confident while acquiring new skills,” Hull said. “My goal was and is to be a person who gives children the support they need to be successful in all aspects of life.”
Even though Hull struggled early in her education, she would find success in other areas. She pushed herself where she was naturally talented by focusing on classes outside of core education.
“I was always very involved in other aspects of school, from fine arts to sports, where skills came much easier for me,” Hull said.
While teaching kindergarten she attended St. Catherine University, pursuing her M.A. in curriculum and instruction from 2010 to 2011. During this time, her position in New Prague transitioned from teaching in the classroom to supporting students in other ways as the school’s academic interventionist.
“As an academic interventionist, I worked with students that struggled with reading,” Hull said. “In that role, I worked with students from kindergarten to fifth grade.”
Hull would work with students who were excelling in their studies and assisting teachers in finding those students who could handle more difficult material. She compiled data and would work with individual grades, discussing what was being seen through different assessments students would take.
It was in this role that she first began to see what it was like working with an entire school, rather than just her class.
Transitioning to administration
In 2013 she attended Minnesota State University-Mankato to obtain her education specialist degree in administration along with her K-12 principal license.
After obtaining her principal license, Hull began her administrative career in New Ulm as an assistant principal and district staff development coordinator. While there Hull was able to help in many different areas throughout the school, both in raising the academic bar for students and creating new partnerships for teachers with Google to implement personalized learning for staff and students.
“My time in New Ulm was amazing,” Hull said. “We saw great academic growth in both reading and math as measured by our FAST assessment.”
While serving in these roles she would continue to pursue more education as she earned her superintendent license from Minnesota State University-Mankato in 2019 and began looking for an opportunity to put her degree in administration to use. When it comes to this new school year Hull is excited to have students in the classroom amid COVID-19 concerns and praised the education benefits to in-person learning.
“I feel that in-person instruction is a huge benefit to our students,” Hull said. “Our students and staff are doing amazing with welcoming and adhering to the safety protocols that we have in place to be here together.”
Hull has not moved to the area alone, as she and her husband, Jason, have two children. Their oldest, Quinn, will be attending Scandia Elementary as a first-grader and their youngest, Grayson, will be starting school as a kindergärtner next fall.
Hull is ready to start building relationships with staff, students, families, and the community. She is excited about school starting and wants parents and staff to know that she will work hard for her students.
“I am passionate about education,” Hull said. “I will always lead with a students-first mentality.”
