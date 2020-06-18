The city of Scandia discussed updating and revising their dog ordinance at their workshop meeting June 3 after issues were brought up about property damage due to dogs.
“Some of the issues that have been brought up about dogs, within one area in town in particular, is what we will consider as destroying of property or habitually trespassing in a damaging manner,” council member Steve Kronmiller said. Mayor Christine Maefsky said the city recently had an issue with a dog who was running out in the road and someone felt threatened by the dog and feels it is a concern the council needs to look at.
Council member Jerry Cusick said that is something that is determined based on the deputies.
“I have no knowledge of the last time a citation was cut for that. I do know we issue at-large tags fairly regularly,” Cusick said.
The council discussed the state statute regarding dangerous dogs and the city’s own dog ordinance, including whether or not the city should put the state statute on their webpage along with the city ordinance. Kronmiller and Cusick felt it would be too redundant.
“I strongly disagree about putting all the dog stuff together, because the state statute can be very lengthy in covering all the different dangerous dogs, the levels and degrees of each time something happens with a dog,” Cusick said. “Our ordinance should be specific to only what we want in our city.”
The council asked City Administrator Ken Camilleri to come up with a written proposal for the council to consider on the dog ordinance.
Camilleri agreed, saying he’ll reference the state statute in addition to the current ordinance, including picking up waste deposited by dogs.
Scandia fast pitch softball tournament
The Scandia City Council discussed the proposed fast pitch softball tournament planned at Wayne Erickson lighted ball field in Scandia, supposed to be held June 26-28. Dan Lindgren, the organizer of the tournament, was not at the meeting; public works director Adam Hawkinson presented Lindgren’s plan regarding social distancing for the tournament.
“This plan will be handed out to all of the players and all of the teams so they know what the expectations are,” Hawkinson said.
According to the social distancing plan, all players will be assigned a designated area in their team dugout. All of the player’s equipment is to be placed and remain in the designated area and players must remain 6 feet apart unless a defensive player requires contact, for which the base runner will be wearing a mask.
“The umpire will be back behind the backstop rather than right behind the catcher where they normally stand,” Hawkinson said. “He (Lindgren) goes on to say whether or not it’s allowed by the governor to have more people or not. But right now, they are not anticipating any concessions and are anticipating a few people watching but not a whole lot.”
Hawkinson went on to say the plan is set on how the players will go back and forth on the fields and how they will manage the players staying apart from each other. There will also be sanitizer for the bats and sanitize stations at the ballpark.
No action was taken by the council, and Maefsky requested a written proposal from Lindgren before approval at the next city council meeting Tuesday, June 16, after press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.