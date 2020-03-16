The Scandia City Council again considered the possibility of restricting the use of flavored tobacco products and electronic cigarettes during its work session on Wednesday, March 4. Council Member Steve Kronmiller suggested banning all vaping products, citing numerous studies that have shown the damage being done by vaping products.
“The biggest issue is we don’t know what’s being put into the product, and it’s not being regulated,” said Kronmiller.
Another option discussed was banning all flavored tobacco products.
While this wouldn’t affect the sale of e-cigarettes, it would most likely reduce the amount of tobacco products sold to teens who are often introduced to tobacco through flavored products.
It is often argued that e-cigarettes can be beneficial in helping longtime cigarette users stop smoking. Mayor Christine Maefsky said while it’s not proven in helping smokers quit, she has heard from residents that e-cigarettes have helped them.
Council Member Jerry Cusick questioned whether this was an issue the council should be considering or something that should be left up to the individual.
The council agreed to continue learning more about the topic before moving forward.
City Administrator Ken Cammilleri said that the city has been working with the county and conservation districts to put together education information about spring flooding concerns. The areas of most concern are inland bodies of water that don’t have sufficient drainage fields. As snow continues to melt and as the possibility of rain events increases, these areas could see flooding. Washington County advised communities to set aside relevant resources for residents and to educate people with wells and septic systems that might be vulnerable to flooding. The information can be found on the city’s website.
The council also approved providing $2,000 in matching funds for a grant proposal to remove woody invasive species, primarily buckthorn and honeysuckle, at Wind in the Pines Nature Park, the Log House Landing, and other area parks. The total project, submitted by Friends of Scandia Parks and Trail, would include approximately 25 acres over four sites.
The council unanimously approved contributing the funds if the grant application is successful.
At the Feb. 18 meeting, the council also discussed a redevelopment agreement proposed by the Scandia Heritage Alliance. The group hopes to restore the Water Tower Barn and use it as an arts and cultural center. Scandia Attorney Eric Sherburne outlined several items that need to be resolved before the project can move forward.
“There are more substantive issues that are not necessarily problems or disagreements, but that just need to be discussed and then memorialized with specificity,” he said.
Because the Scandia Heritage Alliance would like to take soil borings before the ground thaws, the council issued a temporary site access permit.
Together, the Scandia Heritage Alliance and representatives for the city will continue working together on additional details within the agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.